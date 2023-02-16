Camila Cabello & Dating App CEO Austin Kevitch Are Over! Here’s The Wild Way It Was Confirmed!

Camila Cabello is back on the market!

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old singer and 31-year-old dating app creator Austin Kevitch officially broke up after dating for eight months. According to multiple outlets, the Lox Club CEO revealed the news in the most hilarious way — by promoting himself on his app!

Reports claim subscribers to the exclusive platform (which has been dubbed “Jewish Raya,” though non-Jewish suitors can join) received a newsletter that revealed:

“Austin is single again.”

LMFAO! Sorry, Camila! Looks like your ex is wasting NO time getting back out there!

The pair were first linked in June, shortly after Camila ended things with Shawn Mendes. They reportedly had mutual friends and Austin asked them to set him up with the Havana vocalist. By August, they were spotted holding hands on a date in California. It’s unclear what went wrong, but they’re both on to the next! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

