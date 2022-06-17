Camila Cabello Sparks Dating Rumors With Hunky CEO -- Who Kinda Looks Like Ex Shawn Mendes!

Well, it appears that Camila Cabello is ready to get back on el caballo!

The 25-year-old star was spotted out and about on Wednesday night with a new guy, apparently her first romance since the big breakup with Shawn Mendes. The funny thing? He kiiiinda looks like Shawn Mendes!

In the pics, Camila and her tall drink of water take a romantic walk down the street in El Lay. And it’s difficult not to think back to the pics of her and Shawn…

So who is this mystery date?

He may look like a surfer who plays guitar shirtless, but he’s actually a tech guy! He’s now been identified as Austin Kevitch, who some may know as the CEO of Lox Club, a dating app sometimes called the “Jewish Raya.”

The photos show Camila and Austin in seemingly great moods as they get in their steps for the day. Camila, who was fitted in an off-the-shoulder white blouse, distressed jeans, and white sneakers, appears to be unable to take her eyes off Austin, who was wearing a black shirt, baggy khakis, white sneakers, and a grey hoodie which he nonchalantly draped over his shoulders. Totes casual — like, not exactly a first date casual?? CLICK HERE to see the pics for yourself!

Related: Did Drake Really Make Tristan Thompson His BEST MAN??! See The Video HERE!

While there’s been no firm confirmation the two are officially a couple, we know flirty energy when we see it — we can literally feel the attraction through the pics! What if that was maybe the whole point…? Paparazzi tend to hang out at places more notorious for celebrity sightings, you know, like airports, hotels, fancy restaurants etc. What are the chances they would happen to catch Camila on a romantic moon-lit stroll with a new beau on what appears to be a low traffic area? Hmmm, inneresting. Could the singer have possibly staged the whole evening to soft launch her new era? Maybe to let Shawn know that she is no longer his Señorita??

The famous exes began their relationship back in 2019 and were frequently spotted together, curiously enough, on WALKS during the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 (which also looked a bit staged from time to time, LOLz). Ok so we can definitely begin to piece Camila’s type together… Tall, muscular, shaggy brown hair, can make her laugh, and whose preferred date activity is the cliché romantic stroll!

Camila and Shawn parted ways back in November of 2021 and informed fans of the news via joint statement on Instagram:

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”

While breakups are never easy, we’re happy that Camila is putting herself back out there!

Related: Shawn Mendes Said WHAT About Life After His Breakup With Camila?!

Innerestingly, it seems likely that Camila met Austin through a different Prince Charming… The one who starred alongside her in 2021’s Cinderella! Her co-star, Nicholas Galitzine, appears to be related to Austin, who was eager to congratulate him for landing the role back in 2018 as he shared via Instagram:

“@nicholasgalitzine making Lexi, Laura, Geoffrey, grandma Yaya, AND MOST IMPORTANTLY ME a proud family for raising such a charming little make-believe prince!!!”

All right, Austin, now it’s your turn to swoop in as Camila’s prince!

While there appeared to be no outright PDA in the Wednesday pics, we won’t be surprised if we see some soon, and we’re definitely here for it. We can’t wait to see the LA duo officially bibbidi-bobbidi-boo’d up!

What do you think of Camila’s potential new man, Perezcious readers? Does he look too much like Shawn, or does Camila just know what she likes? Either way, share your thoughts in the comments below!

[Images via Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes/Instagram]