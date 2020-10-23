Camila Cabello Chopped Off All Her Hair! See The Pics!

Here’s something new for Shawn Mendes to write a song about!

Camila Cabello shared a truly radical hair transformation on Instagram on Thursday. The singer has been rocking long locks since before her Fifth Harmony days, so any new ‘do would be big news for the Cuban-born beauty — but this is a serious chop!

Alongside a gorgeous snap of her curly cut, the pop star wrote:

“LOST MY SHORT HAIR VIRGINITY!!!! I’ve had long hair all my life it’s TIME TO FEEL THE AIR ON THESE SHOULDERS BABY photocredit: @shawnmendes ❣️❣️❣️❣️”

That last bit was an edit, BTW, after her BF commented looking for “photo cred.” The In My Blood artist was later rewarded with his own post, featuring Camila wrapped around him like a koala bear. The caption was simply, “heheheheheh.”

View this post on Instagram heheheheheh A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on Oct 22, 2020 at 10:39am PDT

Now that’s what we call giving credit where it’s due!

Shawn has credited the former girlbander, who recently wrapped production on her first film, not only with inspiration for old songs, but with helping finish his new ones. He told Radio.com:

“She really was a champion for this album. I remember back when I first started a lot of the concepts and they felt a little bit intimidating. She was like, ‘Go, keep going, keep going.’ And she would do this thing, like, once a month, ‘Hey, just a reminder, this concept you’re on is incredible. It’s going to make people feel something really special. Don’t stop. Don’t stop. Don’t stop.'”

Sounds like there’s a lot more in store for this new chapter than dramatic makeovers! We can’t wait to see what these two lovebirds have been cooking up.

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Camila Cabello/Instagram.]