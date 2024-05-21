Camila Cabello Reveals Exactly When She First Jumped In The Sack -- And Who It Was With!

Camila Cabello is opening up about her first time doin’ it!

The I Luv It songstress joined Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast on Monday, and she didn’t hold back while delivering details about her virginity — which she revealed that she didn’t lose until she was 20 or 21! And to whom, you may be wondering? Well, to her first boyfriend Matthew Hussey!

She told Dax she first met the dating coach, who’s nine years older than her, on the set of Today in 2018. However, she already knew of him from his Love Life podcast:

“​​I was outside where they had the TV with the scripts. I had actually listened to his podcast before.”

The now 27-year-old recalled approaching Matthew to tell him she’s “such a fan,” and things blossomed from there:

“So we went to dinner that night and that was my first relationship. It was late for my first relationship. I was 20.”

Everyone moves at their own pace! But being curious, Dax asked if she’d been intimate with anyone before that. And she said she hadn’t! The Havana singer dished:

“No! That was my first time having sex. First love-making was at 20, 21.”

And if you’re wondering how it was, she gave great remarks:

“It was literally love-making. It was beautiful.”

It better have been since he had so many more years of experience! Ha!

She continued to gush about the British life coach:

“He was a really great person. It was like the perfect first relationship. It really expanded my world because he wasn’t in my industry too … He just really expanded my references.”

The two broke up a year later in June of 2019, a month before she and Shawn Mendes started dating. Those two later split in 2021, while Matthew got married last year to wife Audrey Le Strat.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound off in the comments!

[Images via Call Her Daddy & NBC/YouTube]