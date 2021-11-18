Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Announce Breakup!

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are over!

On Wednesday afternoon, both singers shared identical announcements of their breakup to their respective Instagram Stories, writing:

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. “

Wow. The couple — sorry, former couple — seemed so in love. We thought for sure we’d be reporting their engagement, or even an announcement they were expecting little Shawnitos and Camilitas, anything but this.

Just this past Summer the pair celebrated two years together. Ever since they collaborated on I Know What You Did Last Summer way back in 2015, there’s been a magic between them. But the timing just wasn’t right. Then in 2019 when they got together again professionally for Senorita, it all just clicked into place.

Heck, you could cut the chemistry with a knife in the behind-the-scenes footage of the filming of that music video.

Then they seemingly survived the gauntlet that was the lockdown. Couples getting crammed together with nowhere to go during the pandemic either split apart or came through forged in fire. And yet, they made it all the way through only to break up now? So sad.

Clearly whatever happened, it was in the past two weeks. For Halloween the duo were still going strong, posing in a Dia de los Muertos couples costume together on IG.

Obviously this is super fresh, so we have absolutely NO inkling what went wrong. But you can be sure the moment we hear something, so will you.

