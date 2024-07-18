Candace Owens Attacks David Schwimmer's Jewish Ex-Wife In Private Messages Over Criticism Of Her... Defense Of Hitler...

WTF, Candace Owens?!

The right-wing commentator has always been known for her controversial takes, but she took things to a whole new antisemitic level last week when she downplayed the Holocaust. Instagram account @JewishOnCampus summarized Candace’s main arguments, pointing out she referred to Holocaust education as indoctrination and excused Adolph Hitler’s horrifying orders as “nationalism.” She even implied Mengele’s infamous experiments on Holocaust victims never took place, arguing it would have been a “tremendous waste of time and supplies.” She called the historical records of it “bizarre propaganda.” Yeah. Sheesh. We’re talking literal Holocaust denial here.

You can hear her talk about it (if you dare) and read through @JewishOnCampus’ summary (below):

Absolutely horrifying.

Jewish artist Zoë Buckman quickly slammed Candace’s “evil” take on IG, writing:

“There is never a need to minimize the experience of the Holocaust on any of the groups who perished or survived it.”

If Zoë’s name sounds familiar to you outside of the art world, it’s likely because she’s Friends alum David Schwimmer’s ex-wife. She’s also 100% right.

And being set straight apparently pissed off the former Daily Wire commentator because she sent Zoë a SCATHING message. In a screenshot shared by the artist on IG earlier this week, Candace sounded off with some more volatile words just for Zoë:

“You guys literally just believe everything you read as long as you can play the victim. It really is incredible. For once, it really wasn’t about you. Believe it or not, other groups have suffered genocide and this was THEIR story.”

She added in a follow up message:

“Either watch the full episode or shut up. Respectfully.”

LOLz @ “respectfully.”

In her discussion, Candace talked about the 2015 BBC documentary 1945: The Savage Peace, which tackles the conclusion of World War II and the murder of German Christians. We guess she was trying to say the response to the Holocaust was worse than the actual Holocaust — sound familiar? But like Zoë pointed out, there’s “never a need to minimize the experience” of ANY of the groups who suffered through the Holocaust, like Candace clearly did.

Speaking with Page Six, Zoë further commented on Candace’s gross remarks:

“It’s a pattern we see constantly: the antisemite denies or diminishes an atrocity committed against the Jews, forcing the Jewish people to respond factually with truth. The antisemite then accuses the Jews of ‘playing the victim.’ This adds another layer of bigotry and gaslighting.”

She continued:

“We do not make victims of ourselves. Across the globe and throughout the ages, Jews have been persecuted with mass attempts to eliminate our existence. And yet in every generation we respond by doubling down on hard work and on our core values of learning & giving & creating.”

See (below):

Candace, of course, had to get her word in there too, telling the outlet:

“I did not ‘jump in a Jewish artists DMs.’ Rather, a Jewish artist jumped into my DMs, by tagging me in a full-throated lie so that she could play the victim. When people lie about something I say and then rush to attack me in my DMs, I reserve the right to tell them to shut up and stop playing the victim. As fashionable and irresistible as it has become to aggress others while playing the victim, it’s much more dignifying to simply shut up if you’re incapable of telling the truth.”

WTF.

“Tagging” is jumping into DMs? WTF is she even talking about? She’s doing exactly what Zoë said! What are your thoughts on this horrifying Candace Owens take?? Let us know in the comments down (below).

