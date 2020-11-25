Cardi B Accuses Wiz Khalifa Of 'Pitting' Her Against Nicki Minaj In Grammys Twitter Drama!

Nothing like some good Twitter drama, huh?

The Grammy nominations ruffle feathers every year, and apparently, it can stir up feelings about old snubs as well. Nicki Minaj, who has been nominated several times but never won, recalled her own grievances from 2012. She tweeted:

“Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation. They gave it to the white man Bon Iver. #PinkFriday”

Wiz Khalifa also joined in criticizing the Recording Academy. His tweet, though not necessarily a direct reply to Nicki’s, certainly felt like a response to her message. He wrote:

“As a grammy nominated artist I know how it feels. N****s always think its unfair until they get their turn. Just keep workin and that time’ll come through.”

One fan commented on his post:

“[Cardi B] wining a Grammy when nicki minaj didn’t is the biggest proof that they don’t know a shit bout music.”

Maybe the See You Again artist was unaware that he was entering dangerous territory by stepping into a pre-existing feud — but he replied:

Most self made artists have this problem https://t.co/IfM8NV58rM — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) November 24, 2020

Of course, Cardi was quick to clap back at the perceived slight. On her own page, she shared a screenshot of a past message from Wiz that read:

“You got your cause and your [sic] sticking to it. Don’t stray away from the things that are important to you and make you you. Your [sic] doing a great job and the way you address things is admirable. Keep your light shining and don’t let others take it. Peace and love.”

The WAP rapper (and only actual Grammy winner in the conversation) explained:

“This was N****s in my dms in 2016!They really support you when you grinding at the bottom then it’s a different story when you make it !”

In another tweet, she added:

“I don’t understand why n****s entertain tweets that pit successful women against each other? Ya not tired of that? Specially when ya was rooting hard when a bitch was at the bottom.”

In fairness, Amber Rose’s ex isn’t solely responsible for pitting the pair against each other… they’ve done that plenty enough on their own. Their longstanding feud has not only included accusations flying back and forth, but at one point actually came to physical blows (and a thrown shoe!).

Probably realizing he bit off more than he can chew by wading into Cardi/Nicki territory, Wiz backtracked his statements. Clarifying that “they both work very hard” and that it would be “dope” to collaborate with Cardi, he responded to his 2016 message:

Damn that wuz good advice. I still support u. Nothings changed. Your self made in my book as well https://t.co/uPRj3ryfsL — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) November 24, 2020

He also wisely remarked:

“I just don’t want a Cardi/ Wiz war goin on for no reason.”

Yeah, NOBODY wants heat from Kulture’s momma at this point.

The Anaconda artist hasn’t weighed in on her name being thrown around like this, but the 33-year-old easily could have started World War III of the Nicki/Cardi conflict. He’ll be lucky if things end here, TBH!

