Kim Kardashian DRAGGED For 'Humble' Tweets Showing Off Her Luxury Vacation!

Looks like the birthday girl missed the mark BIG TIME with this one.

We’re all used to the Kardashians’ over-the-top parties and extravagant birthday celebrations — which haven’t stopped despite the coronavirus quarantine requiring strict social distancing rules. But Kim Kardashian West just blew those past soirees out of the water with her 40th birthday celebration, and her “humble” Twitter announcement of the festivities came off as more of a brag.

In a series of tweets featuring some unbelievable and luxurious photos, the SKIMS founder explained:

“40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. … After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.”

Unsurprisingly, the Internet had a LOT to say about the entrepreneur’s Marie Antoinette-esque declaration. Considering travel has been restricted for most people, on top of the many other serious effects of living under coronavirus quarantine (not to mention most of us will never be able to afford taking ONE person to a private island, let alone ONE HUNDRED), the tweets were not well received.

Some reactions included:

“Translation: covid has humbled me but not enough to celebrate my birthday at home with my husband and kids like a poor person.” “The tone deafness of celebrities and influencers has been amplified during this pandemic. Whatever possessed Kim Kardashian to make an entire thread about her lavish birthday trip that with or without a pandemic 99.9% of people can’t afford is beyond me.” “how does kim kardashian use humbled and private island in the same thread?” “Did Kim Kardashian rlly come back to tell us about the ‘simple luxuries’ of her private island? Eat the rich” “F**k Kim Kardashian and her untaxed Billionaire Family and her voter syphoning husband. “

Dayum! One user paid more attention to the folks in the background…

Nice to see you at least had the help wear masks on the private island pic.twitter.com/Lc8Ob0hYPz — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) October 27, 2020

Others shared even more personal and emotional stories, which highlighted the stark difference between Kim’s life and the average American’s. They wrote:

“People can’t afford to bury their loved ones lost to covid, but at least you had fun.” “Currently evacuated from my home with my kids and animals due to climate crisis wildfires in Southern California in the middle of a f**king pandemic, but do enjoy your private island. TAX THE F**KING RICH” “two of my grandparents died and me and my dad couldn’t go to their funerals but that’s cool that you get to play make believe” “Cool story. I’ve been locked down since March because my disabled granddaughter needs open heart surgery. I had to have biopsies w/out anyone there and I will be all alone again tomorrow when I find out if my breast cancer has spread, since my husband isn’t allowed to be there.”

Now that’s sincerely humbling.

Even rocker Peter Frampton came for the reality star, replying to her tweet:

“Are you that insensitive you don’t realise this is not what the majority of people during the worst covid spike yet want to hear? People are going to food banks not private islands.”

Kinda funny to think this all could have been avoided if she just DIDN’T POST ALL THESE BRAGALICIOUS PICS, huh?

As sobering as some of the call-out posts were, there was plenty of snark, as well. A new meme was quickly born, with users quoting the “private island” tweet paired with hilarious images. Check it out (below):

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/JxuJCuQCoY — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) October 28, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/27WFsdkaVx — New Jersey (@NJGov) October 28, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/3yS83fFsaS — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/HcNrQr6NYl — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/ikNhDyOgJC — Bojito (@Bomanizer) October 28, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/UMy4JHHEYZ — Blake Montgomery (@blakersdozen) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. x pic.twitter.com/G6gJDgvNp2 — ᴾᴬᵁᴸᴰᴼᶜᴷ (@PaulDock93) October 27, 2020

If Kim felt humbled before, she might find the vicious reaction to her celebration takes her down a few more pegs. Still, we doubt the backlash will change any of the Kardashians’ ways. You can’t teach someone that tone deaf how to sing, if you get what we mean…

