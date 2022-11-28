Cardi B Struggling To Make Offset 'Happy' Again After Takeoff's Tragic Passing

Weeks after Takeoff’s unexpected death, Cardi B is struggling to make her man happy.

As you surely know, the Migos rapper was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas at the beginning of this month after a game of dice turned violent. The artist was only 28 years old and left many with broken hearts, including his cousin and group mate, Offset. Born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, the Walk It Talk It artist opened up earlier this month about the tragedy, writing on Instagram at the time:

“My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”

Now, his wife is offering a bit more insight into how he’s been holding up.

While chatting with The Neighborhood Talk on Sunday, the Bodak Yellow performer revealed:

“We’re living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy. And I feel like if I talk about — the internet’s so desensitized — how we really feel, what motherf**kers really been going through, y’all would start saying, ‘Oh sympathy, oh sympathy,’ and we don’t want no sympathy. We ain’t no charity case.”

We can only imagine how difficult it’s been for both of them, especially Offset, who lost both a family member AND collaborator. The 30-year-old continued:

“But no lie… I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, trying to make him crack a smile. F**kin’ seeing him randomly cry — seeing him try to distract his mind, completely f**king — schedule been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything that he’s been going through for these past couple of weeks… We not in the mood to be f**king playing around with y’all. Deadass.”

Ugh, that’s so sad! It’s NEVER easy to see someone you care about hurt in such a way, but we’re just glad Cardi is continuing to be there as much as she can during these difficult times. She firmly added:

“Stop trying to make points, stop trying to make what we could do next, what should have been done, trying to be funny to get clout. It has been a couple of weeks and I feel like a lot of people are starting to feel a little bit comfortable with trying to be funny, trying to say slick s**t.”

Let’s just all agree to let the couple mourn in peace… Time truly is the best healer and that’s exactly what they need! What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below. Rest in peace, Takeoff.

