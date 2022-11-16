Offset Opens Up About Cousin Takeoff's Tragic Death: 'My Heart Is Shattered'

Offset has opened up about the senseless death of his Migos bandmate and cousin Takeoff.

As you know, the Bad and Boujee rapper – whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball – was shot dead at 28 while at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on November 1. According to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences’ coroner’s report, Takeoff was shot in the head and torso before he died.

Related: Celebrity Jeopardy! BLASTED Following Clue Regarding Gabby Petito’s Death!

On Friday, family and friends of the rapper gathered together for a “Celebration of Life” — and shortly after the service Cardi B spoke up about her husband’s bandmate in an Instagram post that told of the “pain and sorrow” everyone is feeling. She also shared that Ball’s cousin and his uncle Quavo have felt an “emptiness” inside ever since the huge loss, saying in the caption:

“The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset ,Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss. I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they’re watching them and they’re okay and happy…send your mom some of those.”

Now, the Open It Up rapper — whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus — has broken his own silence. In a post on Tuesday to his Instagram, the 30-year-old expressed his love for his late family member. The caption read:

“Dear Take, doesn’t feel real posting you like this….

This still doesn’t feel like reality. I’ve been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice.

Until we meet again, Rest In Power.

I love you”

The letter in the picture, also addressed to “Take”, is only more earth-shattering:

“Dear Take, The pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare. Every time you would see me, you didn’t give me a dap you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one last time. Perform one last time.”

So, so sad.

He continued in his post to say just how empty he feels without his fellow bandmate:

“I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled. Give me strength, give your brothers strength, give your family strength. Even though I know you will always be with us, throw me a lil sign or a beautiful dream. I love you forever, 4L and after.”

See the full post (below):

Our hearts are with Offset and the rest of Takeoff’s family and loved ones as they mourn this heartbreaking loss. May he rest in peace.

[Image via FayesVision/MEGA/WENN.com]