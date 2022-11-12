Quavo Pens Emotional Tribute For Nephew & Migos Bandmate Takeoff Following His Death

Quavo speaks out about Takeoff’s tragic death for the first time.

Following Takeoff’s “Celebration of Life” at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, the 31-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Saturday to post a heartfelt tribute to his nephew and fellow Migos member. Addressing the letter to “Take,” Quavo began his emotional statement by looking back on their close relationship, saying:

“It’s so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together. Since we were kids you been by my side lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move.. then you followed up right behind me. You always made sure I did it first so you can do it right with me. You never competed with me, we were always on the same team. You hated playing against me because I was always playing too hard or too ruff then I can hear my mama say ‘sonnnn not too ruff’ cuz I didn’t like to lose!”

He went on to describe Takeoff’s personality, calling him the “quietest in the room” but always super observation:

“Super quiet though, quietest in the room but paid attention to everything going on in the room, always been like that!!!. Nothing ever really bothered Take and he didn’t bother anybody. He the most unbothered person in the the world. He never got mad, he never raised his voice, and when he did, he silenced the room because what Take said was law and he wasn’t changing his mind fa na, not even Unc could, you just gotta let em cool off for bout 30 mins.”

The performer added:

“But by far the funniest person in the room. Once you got him goin he wouldn’t stop.”

While their “first dream was to be tag team partners in WWE,” Quavo shared his nephew always had a “passion” for creating music:

“Throughout this whole time he had a REAL passion for music it was His dream to become a rapper cuz I didn’t kno what I wanted to do. I tried everything, all the sports. … This is how I knew he was gonna be a rapper. Growing up he knew every song off the Hot Boyz album, every lyric word for word and he was cursing up a storm. Mama heard him rapping, took the CD and said that music was too grown for us. until we won the Boys and Girls Club talent show together performing ‘Get Ya Roll On’ by Big Timers, it was all good then, So it’s safe to say we had something going then.”

The Bad and Boujee artist continued:

“This whole time I’ve been trying to figure what you really are to me because nephew wasn’t it We hated that word “nephew” or when they said “Unc and Phew” cuz we always knew we were way closer than that and it made me feel old too. But I knew you weren’t my brother cuz you are my sister’s son, so I couldn’t say brother. Now I finally get it… you are OUR angel watching me and watching us this whole time in living form making sure EVERYONE FELT UR LOVE AND HUGS while u here and u made our dreams come true. Whenever u spoke it, it manifested it when u said “God gonna do it, he did it.’

Quavo then expressed how “proud” he was to have been Takeoff’s “uncle” and experienced so many things with him over the years:

“I’m just proud be in your life. I’m proud to be ya UNCLE. I’m proud we saw the world and done things we couldn’t ever imagine together. We laughed way more than we ever argued and when we did I always was in the wrong every time… I guess mama made that rule too! I’m proud to say I’ve seen your blessings, I’ve seen you bless me, you blessed mama, you blessed Shara, you blessed Treet, Heaven and Zeke. You will continue to send your blessings down from Heaven and I will continue to keep your name alive as long as I live.”

You can read Quavo’s entire message (below):

As Perezcious readers know, Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot dead while at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on November 1. Videos of the shocking moment have since been released, including one that showed Quavo arguing and calling someone “disrespectful” before shots were fired. Another saw an unidentified person carrying a gun during the altercation. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences’ coroner’s report revealed he was shot in the head and torso before he passed away at the scene. Such a tragedy…

We’re sending out love and condolences to Quavo and the rest of his family during this difficult time.

