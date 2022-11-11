Inside Takeoff's Massive Memorial Following Tragic Death

It was a very emotional day for Takeoff’s friends and family…

On Friday, the late Migos rapper’s loved ones and fans gathered for a star-studded “Celebration of Life” ceremony at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia just 10 days after his sudden death. The massive venue seats 21,000 people — and they were all there to honor the performer.

According to TMZ, Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey, and Yolanda Adams all performed at the funeral, which was attended by Migos stars Quavo and Offset, among many others. A press release sent ahead of the gathering via Page Six declared there was a “strict no photo no video policy” inside the venue; however, one rogue fan managed to record a short clip of Drake giving a speech during the memorial service.

In a video posted to Twitter on Friday afternoon, Drake could be seen mid-speech discussing how he “loved” the way the 28-year-old musician, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, would often remove his sunglasses and squint his eyes while simultaneously keeping them wide open, he said:

“Forever balanced. Whenever he would take his shades off, he had this thing about him that I loved. No matter what was going on around us, he was, like, always kinda squinting but, like, his eyes were wide open.”

Clearly such a fond memory for him…

The outside of the venue also honored the star:

You can see more photos of the emotional event HERE. Instead of flowers or gifts, Takeoff’s family asked for attendees to send donations to the Rocket Foundation, an organization that supports community-based programs working to prevent gun violence, a cause very near and dear to their hearts especially now.

As Perezcious readers know, the Bad and Boujee vocalist was shot dead while at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in the early morning hours of November 1. At this time, no arrests have been made, but police did say in a press conference that they “want to find justice” and asked the public to help them in their investigation — details HERE.

Videos of the harrowing moments leading up to Takeoff’s death have also been released. In one, Quavo (another member of Migos and Takeoff’s uncle) was seen arguing and calling someone “disrespectful” before shots were fired. In another video, an unidentified individual was seen carrying a gun during the fight. Authorities have not revealed whether this man is a suspect or not. According to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences’ coroner’s report, the two-time Grammy nominee was shot in his head and torso before he died on the scene. Truly so tragic…

Quavo has not made an official statement yet, but Offset, the third member of Migos, did pay tribute to his cousin on social media. His wife Cardi B also honored Takeoff by re-posting a video in which the star spoke about the importance of family (above). The three relatives were seen on Thursday night looking very solemn and dressed in black as they attended Takeoff’s wake. We are thinking of them all as they mourn this horrific loss. R.I.P.

