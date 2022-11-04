Quavo Started Argument That Led To Takeoff's Death? New Details From Police...

As music fans and industry insiders everywhere continue to mourn Takeoff‘s shocking death, police in Texas are working to figure out exactly what happened.

Of course, the Migos rapper was killed in a shooting early Tuesday morning following a private event at a billiards and bowling hall in Houston. Since then, police have been piecing together a timeline of events that led up to the tragedy. They’ve also asked the public for help in outing people who were there and may have been involved.

Related: Takeoff Was Facing Trial Over Rape Allegations Before His Shocking Death

Now, law enforcement sources are spilling. On Friday morning, TMZ reported police insiders are saying “angry words” were exchanged between Migos rapper Quavo (pictured above, inset) and others after he “lost in a dice game” at 810 Billiards and Bowling in the south Texas city. The outlet laments the “triviality” of the events leading up to Takeoff’s death, calling the situation “mind-boggling” that it led to such serious consequences.

According to the news org, Quavo allegedly got into a verbal altercation with another group after a loss in a dice game. The groups “took the argument outside,” law enforcement sources told the outlet. From there, they allegedly began debating who could beat whom in a game of pickup basketball.

At that point, Quavo is said to have “become increasingly frustrated” with the tenor of the argument. Things hit a breaking point after that. The Migos rapper began to walk away from the scene, then someone threw a punch, according to Houston PD insiders. Then, suddenly, “at least ten shots” rang out. The outlet notes that insiders believe “multiple” weapons were fired at the scene.

As we’ve previously reported, three people were struck by gunfire. Takeoff was killed in the shooting, and two others — including one identified as Quavo’s personal assistant — were wounded.

Related: Cardi B Honors Takeoff With Heartbreaking Video Of Migos Rapper’s Old Comments

Thus far, no arrests have been made. Cops haven’t publicly named a suspect, either. It’s likely they are making progress with video evidence in the investigation, though. TMZ obtained a video of one man appearing to take out and raise a handgun. Insiders told the outlet that he is currently a person of interest. It’s unclear if cops already know his identity or not.

You can see video of the argument that led to the shooting (below):

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As Perezcious readers will recall, back on Tuesday, lead investigator Michael Arrington spoke to the media about the Houston PD’s early work on the case. In his comments, the sergeant pleaded with the public to help with information about what led to the awful shooting:

“We are looking for any information at this time, any videos, any information. We know the media has received a lot of phone calls, text messages, tweets, vines, videos. We need all of y’all to send those to us so we can solve this case.”

Arrington also added at the time:

“We want to find justice for this family. They’re going through a lot right now … Help us to apprehend and get charges and arrest on the person responsible for the death of Takeoff.”

We second that plea.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]