Cardi B & Offset Throw Epic Fairytale-Themed Birthday Bash For Daughter Kulture!

Cardi B and Offset threw a sensational birthday party fit for a princess!

On Saturday, the 28-year-old rapper took to Instagram to wish her daughter Kulture a happy birthday by posting an adorable throwback picture from when she was just 1 month old. She captioned the post:

“Forever my little baby. My cancer queen.”

Related: Cardi B Shares Stunning Maternity Photos Featuring Mini-Me Kulture & Offset!

The sweet milestone snap featured the little one all bundled up in her crib and surrounded by stuffed animals, including a bear dressed in a Givenchy sweatshirt. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

After posting the pic of Kulture, the momma then shared with fans a sneak peek into the most extravagant fairytale-themed celebration in a series of Instagram Stories. And trust us when we say it felt as if we were all there due to how much Cardi posted! The festivities began with the now 3-year-old riding into the event in a horse and carriage and sporting a bubblegum pink ball gown and tiara. Of course, Kulture couldn’t stop smiling as she made her epic entrance! Take a look (below):

But that’s not all! The kiddo also got to ride around on a unicorn! In one video, Cardi showed her husband lifting their daughter onto the animal and holding her as she excitedly rode on its back. See the awesome time (below):

LOVE IT!!!

Inside the get-together, the fun-filled night commenced with a petting zoo, a towering Cinderella cake, a balloon tunnel, a bounce house, and so much more. The evening even had Disney princesses, including Tiana, Cinderella, and Belle, who were there to take pictures with all of the children in attendance. Take a look (below):

In one heartwarming moment, the musician held Kulture in her arms while the two of them danced around to some music. The mother-daughter duo wore a matching get-up for the occasion, which proved just how alike they are! Ch-ch-check out some more of the b-day images (below):

As you may know, Cardi announced that she and Offset were expecting their second baby together last month. The couple shocked the world by revealing her pregnancy while performing with Migos at the BET Awards and then sharing a stunning maternity shoot. We certainly cannot wait to meet the new tiny tot soon! And it seems like this event will be the last big festivity with the family before they welcome their bundle of joy in the future.

What are your reactions to Kulture’s birthday party, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN, Kulture Kiari Cephus/Instagram]