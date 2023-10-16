Cardi B Absolutely Stuns In New Campaign For Kim Kardashian's SKIMS! Look!

Kim Kardashian‘s new campaign is being helmed by a very familiar A-list face: Cardi B!

The SKIMS brand has a new product push out that is highlighting their Cotton Collection. And on Monday, those highlights came to social media with the Bodak Yellow rapper as lead model!

Over on Instagram, Kim posted a brand-new vid showing off the super-sexy and inspirational rapper. Kris Jenner‘s daughter also smartly sent out a press release to the world in which Cardi beams about the Cotton Collection. In it, Offset‘s wife says:

“It’s so sexy and makes me feel snatched yet comfortable while hanging out at home. The new styles and colors I wore on set are even better, and I can’t wait to wear them all the time.”

Well that’s great!

The new designs — with new color schemes in Spruce Green, Army Green, and Heather Oatmeal, per the brand’s website and socials — are set to hit the SKIMS site on Thursday morning for purchase by customers. So until then, you’ll just have to watch the new looks on Cardi herself, first on Kim’s IG page (below):

And then over on the SKIMS page, where they shared a few more photos shot by the uber-talented Vanessa Beecroft (below):

Amazing!

Of course, Cardi is far from the first A-lister to run a campaign for Kim’s SKIMS. Others have included Brooke Shields, Jenny McCarthy, Carmen Electra, SZA, Ice Spice, Kim Cattrall, Nelly Furtado, and many more! Lots of star power there — and now, Cardi can add her name to the list!

[Image via Jay Shetty Podcast/FendiDa Rappa/YouTube.]