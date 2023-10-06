Cardi B Posts Topless Video Showing How She Fixed A Wardrobe Malfunction -- With A TikTok Hack!

Cardi B and her squad have it all figured out when it comes to wardrobe malfunctions thanks to TikTok!

On Tuesday, the rapper took to X (Twitter) to share a video where she bared it all while one of her team members jumped in to try and fix her dress while on a plane! In the small cabin, Cardi holds her hands over her boobs while a woman knelt behind her and tied up the silver gown she was wearing. She said her stylist wasn’t available to help her fix her mixup, so she and her friends put their TikTok knowledge to the test!

Related: Cardi Talks Aliens, Censorship, & More In Wild Hot Ones Interview!

She captioned the video:

“So my stylist wasn’t on the plane with me so Patience and my makeup artist did this TikTok hack to take my dress in… would you try this??? Teamwork make the dream work!!!”

The Up rapper looks in the mirror in the clip and seems pleased with the results, even doing a spin to show off a full 360 view of the dress — and damn! The hack worked!

Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

So my stylist wasn’t on the plane with me so Patience and my makeup artist did this TikTok hack to take my dress in… would you try this??? Teamwork make the dream work!!! pic.twitter.com/C4e4HSQscr — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 3, 2023

She looks incredible, as always!!! The little tied-up area on the back definitely cinched up her curves for a GORG bodycon style. LOVE it!

Reactions to Cardi’s quick thinking, Perezcious readers?? Would U do this hack in a pinch?? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Cardi B/X (Twitter)/Vogue/YouTube]