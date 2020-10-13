Cardi B Bares Her Boobs In Accidental NSFW Upload — And Her Reaction Is PRICELESS!

Another day in the life for Cardi B!

The rapper accidentally bared it all on Tuesday morning when a pic in which she lay topless on a couch was uploaded to her Instagram Story by accident.

But you know what? She’s brushing it off and moving on with her day!

Related: Offset Drops $8K On Insanely Luxe Car Seat For Kulture — Look!

In a voice memo posted to her Twitter on Tuesday after the slip-up, she shared with fans:

“Lord, why the f**k you have to make me so f**kin’ stupid and r******* Why? Why, why, why?”

Oof. The use of the r-word was completely unnecessary. Twitter can’t be edited, but you CAN watch what you post…

She continued:

“You know what? I’m not even gonna beat myself up about it. I’m just gonna eat my breakfast. I’m just gonna eat my breakfast, right? I’m gonna eat my breakfast and then I’m gonna go to a party. Because I’m not even gonna think about it. I am not going to think about it, OK? No, I’m not. I won’t. It is what it is. S**t happened. Um, f**k it. It’s not even the first time. I mean, I used to f**kin’ be a stripper, so whatever. Ay dios mío.”

Ha! Gotta love how frank Cardi is! Listen to the full voice note (below):

Kulture‘s momma also returned to her IG Story to confirm that it was an accident and not a hack — therefore not something she would be pursuing legal action over:

“I did not posted no story about me suing nobody ….nobody to be sued for. It was my f**k up…s**t happens.”

Maybe she was sending the naughty pic to someone (cough cough, Offset) and she accidentally shared it to her story? Regardless of what happened, we’re sure she’ll be more careful in the future!

Speaking of Offset, the 28-year-old went on a second rant via Twitter earlier this week, sending off multiple messages regarding her estranged (??) husband, from whom she recently filed for divorce. In response to one user who called the Migos rapper a “bad man,” the WAP artist had plenty to say:

“He a dumbass not a bad man … Cause out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1 else. N****s is n**** but a bad personality he not.”

To another fan, she wrote:

“I don’t give a f**k if you don’t like him. I don’t talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child father. I will slap the s**t out of you in curtesy [sic] of Kulture ..If he die, go broke , you not the one that’s going to raise my kid & you not the 1 who pays for her s**t”

Clearly, there are some things she’s able to push to the side (accidental nip slips) and others she won’t tolerate (slander on her husband). Considering they were spotted sharing a kiss just a few days after she claimed she does not talk to him, we’re intrigued to see how things continue to play out with these two.

Um, and by these two we clearly mean Cardi and Offset. LOLz!

[Image via WENN/Avalon.]