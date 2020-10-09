Cardi B Goes On Twitter Rant Defending Ex Offset From Her Fans — With A Shocking Reveal!

Take this as a reminder NOT to get on Cardi B’s bad side!

We all know the WAP artist always speaks her mind — and she’s willing to do so even if it ruffles her fans’ feathers. In a series of since deleted tweets, Cardi came to the defense of her ex-husband Offset as well as members of her team after her fans went at them.

In response to one Twitter follower calling Offset a “bad man,” the Grammy winner replied:

“He a dumbass not a bad man … Cause out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1 else. N****s is n**** but a bad personality he not.”

To another fan, she added:

“I don’t give a f**k if you don’t like him. I don’t talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child father. I will slap the s**t out of you in curtesy [sic] of Kulture ..If he die, go broke , you not the one that’s going to raise my kid & you not the 1 who pays for her s**t”

Fair point!

But wait… did she say she doesn’t speak to Offset anymore? Huh. That’s kind of big…

However, she certainly does talk about him. The continued “disrespect” prompted a full-blown tweetstorm from the rapper. She ranted:

“I really hate when fans step over the lines. Don’t talk about people I work with. Don’t talk about my personal life. No I don’t need ya to kiss my ass but don’t disrespect the people I’m close with. THE F**K YOU THINK THIS IS!” “Dumbass fans always wanna say some dumbass s**t like who the f**k you think you are ? Now when the other motherf**kers talks s**t they be like “why they always coming for her” cause OF YOU and your unnecessary opinions dumb bitch!”

Cardi made clear that her protective instinct goes beyond just her family to her team, mentioning makeup artist Erika La Pearl, hair stylist Tokyo Stylez, stylist Kollin Carter, and publicist Patience Foster. She wrote:

“Don’t talk about Erika ,don’t talk about Tokyo , don’t talk about patience ,Kolin,don’t talk about my sister , don’t talk about Offset F**KIN NOTHING BITCH !Stay in your f**kin place .F**k you got pics of me on your profile talkin bout my people the F**K !”

That mandate for fans to back off extends to any future love interests as well. The Hustlers scene-stealer continued:

“And stop telling me who should I date that’s another thing .I DONT DATE FOR PUBLICITY ! ImNot going for “who the hottest rapper “who ball player got long money” I’m not 22 years old I’m a bitch with a KID ! A home a business not trying to let N****s I’m my P***y for a image.” “Talking about “this the cardi I used to love” bitch is not What you like!!! The f**k!”

She added:

“I don’t have to apologize for s**t .A lot of artist be wanting to tell they fandom the same s**t ! I’m just not going to be the one to hold back.”

Cardi must have cooled down, as later most of the tweets were removed from her page. But evidence of her anger remains in the form of one final missive:

“1 bad apple really f**ks with all …Deff not f**kin with twitter fans ….Only IG…..well only a couple on here …Thee rest “

Let that serve as a warning to all Cardi stans to stay on their best behavior!

