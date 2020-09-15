Cardi B Files For Divorce From Offset After 3 Years Of Marriage

It’s over for Cardi B and Offset again.

On Tuesday, the hitmaking songstress filed for divorce from the Migos rapper, submitting the paperwork to the Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta, this according to new reports. It currently stands as a contested divorce with Cardi (real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) as the plaintiff and Offset (real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus) listed as the defendant.

An Us Weekly source confirmed the breakup, but assured the artists are making sure their 2-year-old daughter Kulture is their number on priority:

“Offset and Cardi both continue to put Kulture first through this troubling time.”

Still, it’s a surprising move to come out this week as the couple secretly wed in 2017, waiting until 2018 to tell the public!

We’ll continue to keep you updated as more info comes in.

[Image via WENN/Avalon]