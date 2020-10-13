Offset Drops $8K On Insanely Luxe Car Seat For Kulture After Partying With Cardi B In Vegas!

Offset has no issues spoiling the ladies in his life!

After sharing a kiss with Cardi B just a few days ago in Las Vegas for her birthday, the Migos rapper shelled out big bucks for their daughter Kulture! The 28-year-old dropped a casual $8,000 on a custom Rolls Royce car seat, which he says likely already has “peanut butter and jelly on it” from just one week.

That’s a little kid for you. LOLz!

Take a look at the tricked out present (below):

We’re sure the tot won’t even notice, but if you’ve got the money to spend… go right ahead! And he certainly does. Offset recently splurged on a billboard on behalf of the 2-year-old to wish Cardi a happy birthday!

While their current relationship might be on the confusing side, especially after partying together in Sin City and sharing that kiss, one thing is clear: don’t mess with those close to the WAP songstress! Earlier this month, the rapper went off on several fans via Twitter in a series of now-deleted messages after they attempted to call out her estranged(?) husband as a “bad man” and attack other members of her inner circle:

“He a dumbass not a bad man … Cause out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1 else. N****s is n**** but a bad personality he not.”

You tell ’em!

To another, she wrote:

“I don’t give a f**k if you don’t like him. I don’t talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child father. I will slap the s**t out of you in curtesy [sic] of Kulture ..If he die, go broke , you not the one that’s going to raise my kid & you not the 1 who pays for her s**t”

Clearly, things changed pretty quickly here since she said she “don’t talk to him,” and they were together in Vegas just a few days later. So, maybe we can’t put too much thought into the kiss after all?!

The perceived “disrespect” from fans prompted more messages in the tweetstorm, including:

“I really hate when fans step over the lines. Don’t talk about people I work with. Don’t talk about my personal life. No I don’t need ya to kiss my ass but don’t disrespect the people I’m close with. THE F**K YOU THINK THIS IS!” “Dumbass fans always wanna say some dumbass s**t like who the f**k you think you are ? Now when the other motherf**kers talks s**t they be like “why they always coming for her” cause OF YOU and your unnecessary opinions dumb bitch!”

While we might not know all that’s going on behind the scenes with Cardi and Offset’s marriage, we know they definitely love their little girl!

