Carey Hart Shares Super Cute Photo Of Jameson Heading Off To His First Day Of Preschool!

They grow up so fast!

On Tuesday, Carey Hart took to Instagram to share a precious picture of his 4-year-old son Jameson Moon Hart heading off to his first day of preschool.

For his big day, the little guy wore a motocross t-shirt, blue camouflage shorts, black sneakers with white socks, and a magenta backpack. Truly a lewk! He even rocked a star-designed face mask to stay safe while attending school during the coronavirus pandemic — which we absolutely love. The 46-year-old father captioned the post:

“Jameson’s 1st day of pre school. He is growing like a weed!!!!! So proud of you, lil man.”

While we can imagine it was difficult for Hart and Pink to drop off their little one, it must have been equally a hard yet exciting new step for Jameson, too. But we bet he handled the first day jitters like a champ! Ch-ch-check of the heartwarming image (below):

Before starting the school year, Jameson and his 10-year-old sister Willow Sage Hart had an epic adventure over the summer and went on their very first outdoor rock climbing trip.

The 46-year-old motocross competitor shared some photos on the ‘gram of his children bravely climbing up a rock and almost making it to the top! He wrote at the time:

“Our kids are gnarly. Willz and jamo’s 1st time outdoor rock climbing. Willz was making quick work of this 100ft face, and it was hard to get pics of her since she was charging the top. Check out her stance in these photos. Jamo blew me away at how he charged this rock. Under grabs and really thinking his way up the face. The stoke is real.”

Wow! Talk about not having any fear! Take a look at the pictures (below):

That is so incredible! Then, the toddler helped out his dad in building a new green bike for his big sis last month:

“Jamo helping me build Willz a new race bike while she is at school. She is gonna be stoked on this new @harobmx !!!”

After this wild summer, Jameson certainly will have the best stories to tell his classmates during show-and-tell — besides the fact that his momma is a huge name in the music industry! Good luck with the rest of the school year, kiddo!

