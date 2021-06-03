Pink & Carey Hart Celebrate Daughter Willow’s 10th Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Pics!

Double digits!!

Pink and her husband Carey Hart are certainly in their feels now that they officially have a 10-year-old! Willow celebrated her 1oth birthday on Wednesday, with her parents honoring the moment by sharing sweet tributes to their baby girl on social media!

The freestyle motocross competitor started by posting a series of photos showing his daughter throughout her first decade, writing:

“The love of my life. My #1. The person who taught me instant love. The person who taught me to be a father. Happy 10th willow. You are growing up way too fast. But because you have an amazing mother and myself, I can’t wait to see the strong and independent woman you become. I love you.”

The Cover Me In Sunshine performer followed suit by sharing a behind-the-scenes pic from her last tour, gushing:

“My dear one. Little tree. Thank you. Happy Birthday. #thisisten #adecadeoflove ”

Ch-ch-check out the adorable snapshots (below)!

Happy birthday, Willow!! Can’t wait to see what this new year brings for you!

[Image via Pink/Carey Hart/Instagram]