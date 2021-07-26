Pink Condemns 'Very Sexist' Women’s Beach Handball Bikini Rules -- And Offers To Pay Team's Fines!

Girl power!

Pink will not stand by and watch young women get fined for standing up against sexism! After the Norwegian women’s beach handball team was ordered to pay about $1,700 for wearing shorts — rather than itty bitty bikini bottoms — during the Euro 2021 tournament last week, the pop star is lending her helping hand (and wallet) for support!

On Saturday, the songwriter took to Twitter to cheer on the athletes, writing:

“I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR ‘uniform.’ The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies.”

Great point!

We love that the 41-year-old wasn’t afraid to call out the organization for their decision! She’s so right, too. While male players are allowed to wear tank tops and shorts during gameplay, the women have long been forced to wear shirts the size of a sports bra and bikini bottoms. We mean, they’re hardly clothed — no wonder they feel uncomfortable. Just look at this startling side-by-side photo of the male and female teams that the performer shared (below).

Yeah… The problem couldn’t be more obvious. Obviously there would be no issue if a woman felt comfortable playing like that, but being forced to??

Unfortunately, after taking a bold stand against their uniforms, the Norwegian team was fined about $177 a player for deviating from the required attire. On the ridiculous punishment the team faces, the Cover Me In Sunshine vocalist added:

“I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up.”

So sweet! Though her funds may not be necessary since thankfully the Norwegian Handball Federation already announced they’d happily cover the cost of the protest, sharing on Instagram Tuesday:

“We are very proud of these girls who, during the European Championships in beach handball, raised their voices and told us that ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. We in the Norwegian Handball Federation stand behind you and support you. Together we will continue to fight to change the international regulations for attire, so that players can play in the clothing they are comfortable with.”

Perhaps the team will take up Pink’s offer in the future — it certainly doesn’t seem like they plan to stop speaking out against the unjust regulations anytime soon! While they did not take home a medal at the Euro 2021 tourney, the team did qualify for the World Championship next year. So expect the good fight to continue!

They reflected on IG afterward:

“We are also very proud about making a statement in the bronze final by playing in shorts instead of required bikini bottoms! We are overwhelmed by the attention and support from all over the world! Thank you so much to all the people who support us and help spread the message! We really hope this will result in a change of this nonsense rule!”

We’re rooting for you, ladies!! It’s insane that in 2021 women would be fined for wearing TOO MUCH clothing — and the fact that a sports organization would rather punish their players instead of enacting necessary change is hard to wrap our heads around.

Thoughts on Pink’s offer, Perezcious readers? Share ‘em in the comments (below)!

