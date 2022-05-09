Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Reveals Tyler Baltierra Got A Vasectomy -- And He's Got An Important Message For Other Men!

This is one way to celebrate Mother’s Day!

Teen Mom star Catelynn Lowell shared a hilarious video to TikTok just two days before the holiday revealing that her husband Tyler Baltierra had undergone a vasectomy. In the video, the 30-year-old sits on the couch recovering with an ice pack after the procedure. Jon Brett‘s 2020 song Vasectomy played over the clip, perfectly narrating the moment.

In the video, the dad sits next to daughter Rya. While a song covers up the actual noise in the video, he’s clearly laughing his ass off about something, and it could be the lyrics which say:

“Va-va-vasectomy. I had too many kids, it’s what society expects of me. It’s just a little snip and then sex is worry free.”

Hah! Ch-ch-check it out!

LOLz! Thankfully, Catelynn avoided capturing his junk on the camera this time! Reposting the video to Instagram, the 16 and Pregnant alum captioned the post:

“@tylerbaltierramtv took one for the team. #nomorebabieshere.”

Tyler quickly hopped into the comments to share his two cents on the procedure, sweetly insisting:

“If ANYONE has taken one for the team it’s YOU! Your amazing body has carried & birthed 4 beautiful babies, all I had to do was get a shot & 2 snips! Once I figured out what the song was though, I was dyyyiiinngg lmao I love you!!!”

Aw! The couple shares a biological daughter, Carly, 12, who was adopted by Brandon and Teresa Davis in 2009. They are also parents to Novalee, 7, Vaeda, 3, and Rya, 8 months.

But rather than keep the whole post lighthearted, the MTV personality decided to get candid about a lot of chatter he’s heard about men not wanting to get vasectomies despite their partners’ desire that they do. Addressing the importance and ease of the procedure, Tyler added:

“But on another note…I’ve recently been seeing a lot of women saying that their significant others didn’t want to get one. This is WILD to me! Any man who’s not willing to get a vasectomy so his wife doesn’t have to get her tubes tied is pathetic as hell & I’m sorry that you’re with such a selfish weak man…you deserve better! (thank you for coming to my tedtalk) hahaha!”

Well, then!

Perhaps this was an easy decision for the dad considering Catelynn has been outspoken about her desire for him to get a vasectomy once they were done having kids, she told Us Weekly in 2019:

“He’s getting fixed, that’s it. I already told him. I said, ‘I carried all three of your kids and birthed them and pushed them out of me. You’re getting snipped, sorry.’ And he’s OK with that. He’s like, ‘Yeah you’re right, you did carry all my kids and had to go through labor.’ He’s got no choice.”

After welcoming baby Rya, the reality star has continuously added the caption “#ourlastbaby” on social media posts of the child. So, this has been a long time coming! Reactions?! Let us know in the comments (below).

