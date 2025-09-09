'Creepy' Catherine Zeta-Jones Blasted For 'Inappropriate' Story About 12-Year-Old Fan!

Catherine Zeta-Jones is already thinking about her next relationship after Michael Douglas. But she’s looking way off in the future… so she’s skewing a bit young…

Late last week, The Mask of Zorro actress appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote Season 2 of Wednesday. She gushed about the show, her co-stars, and gaining a whole “new generation” of fans who tune into the Netflix original. But she lost the crowd a bit when she reflected on a recent interaction with a young boy…

The 55-year-old remarked:

“I’ve got this new generation of fans. I was hitting golf balls with Michael the other day on the driving range — I was practicing. And this really cute 12-year-old boy came up and asked for my autograph, and it was, like, really cute.”

Awww! But the cuteness quickly moved into red flag territory for many viewers when she let out an eyebrow-raising joke about their age difference while smirking:

“And then I went, ‘When I’m 70, this little boy will be, like, 33.”

Suggesting they’ll be the right ages then?? Huh… Seth jokingly asked her if Michael can tell when she’s doing math in her head like that, and she responded:

“He usually thinks I’m wondering what club to pick, but I’m not. I’m going, ‘Hmm, at that time I’m sure I’ll be just fine.’”

Seth awkwardly told her, “That’s good as long as you know to not give them your number when they’re 12,” and she responded:

“Hey, Michael Douglas is 25 years older than me, right?”

Seth added, “That’s true, so you get one of those too,” before Catherine finished:

“Yeah, thanks.”

Watch (below):

The Welsh actress married Michael, now 80, back in 2000. At the time, Catherine was 30 and Michael was 55… So yes, age gaps aren’t anything new to her. But she was an adult when they met. It’s a completely different ball game when the younger party is a literal child at first!

In a clip from the discussion going viral on social media afterward, viewers had a LOT of thoughts about how “creepy” her musings were:

“That twelve y/o boy comment was frickin wild” “This is not the funny story she thinks it is” “What an odd thing to say” “I just know she regretted saying that the second it left her mouth” “Listen, I know she married a much older man, but she was one whole adult when she made that decision. Thinking and speaking about a literal child in this manner is unacceptable and I am absolutely appalled that she thought this would be a cute story to share with the world. Girl, just stop” “The fact that this was said in 2025 — there really is no excuse. Not that there is ever an excuse but at least an older video would have made it less shocking” “That twelve yr old what nowwww” “Getting really weird now…” “So, am I giving her a break because I like her, or is this as creepy as it sounds?” “It’s creepy. Who has these thoughts when they have an interaction with a 12 year old.” “I’m not liking the ‘oh he’ll be 30 by that time’ comment. I don’t think it was appropriate.”

Others, however, defended the Entrapment star:

“At the end she said, ‘at that point it will be just fine…’ she definitely wasn’t talking about having him as a fan. It’s fine for him to be her fan now.” “She worded it wrong, giving it a creepy tone if she meant that he’ll be a fan of hers years from now.” “She’s playing a bit to the fact that her husband is 25 years older” “Such a beautiful woman with a kind soul. Truly the best.” “I’m so obsessed with Catherine. She’s a wonderful actress and what a great interview!”

What are your thoughts on the controversial clip, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

