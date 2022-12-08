Catherine Zeta-Jones Admits She Didn't Think Marriage To Michael Douglas Would Last

Well this is a surprise!

Catherine Zeta-Jones didn’t see herself and Michael Douglas staying in it for the long haul!

On Wednesday’s episode of Good Morning America, the 53-year-old got candid about her marriage with her longtime hubby when asked who was the better gift giver in the relationship:

“I think it has to be Michael. I peaked … around year eight.”

What Catherine said next sent host Robin Roberts into a fit of laughter:

“I did, if I had known I’d be married so long I would have held back on it. I wasn’t envisioning a 22-yearer. This is Hollywood, man.”

LOLz!! Love the realness!

She’s not wrong, the Hollywood scene is very acquainted with breakups and divorces — just this year we’ve seen so many couples go their separate ways (and some of them got seriously ugly before it was all said and done with). So it makes sense the National Treasure: Edge of History might feel a little unsure with the industry’s history.

But what was the 8-year gift she got for Michael? Well, it was something so amazing she’s taken it easy on gifts ever since:

“I bought him a hot-rod… a 1930s coupe, Michael I’m going to get it wrong I’m sorry, it looks like a Bugsy Malone car, it’s really great and then I peaked. It’s been socks ever since.”

The actress added her man was good at giving jewelry in return — which is something that she said she loves and treasures along with its “sentimental value”.

Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

Catherine Zeta-Jones says husband Michael Douglas is better at gifts than her: “I peaked around year 8. If I’d known I would be married so long, I would’ve held back a bit … This is Hollywood, man!” ???? pic.twitter.com/10sxdNLHEI — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 7, 2022

The Entrapment star got engaged to the now 78-year-old in 1999 when he proposed during a New Year’s Eve trip in Aspen. The next year they welcomed their son, Dylan, before getting married three months later. In 2003 they welcomed a daughter, Carys. In 2013 the couple briefly split, but eventually they got back together “stronger than ever” according what the Fatal Attraction star told Ellen Degeneres in 2015:

“It can’t be a one-way street. But I’m crazy about her. And yeah, I think every couple has their difficult times. The only problem is, as you well know, we’re all in the public eye, and it tends to get a little more exposed than most. But we’re back stronger than ever.”

We love Catherine and Michael together and we’re so glad to hear they’re still happy! It’s so heartwarming. Congratulations on 22 years and we hope they enjoy many more side-by-side!

