Awk! Michael Douglas Was Mistaken For His 18-Year-Old Daughter's Grandfather!

While many celebs get mistaken for their kids’ siblings, Michael Douglas had a much different experience at his daughter’s graduation!

The 76-year-old star recently stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show and confessed that he was mistaken for his 18-year-old daughter Carys’ grandfather during the scholastic celebration.

He told host Kelly Clarkson:

“It’s a little rough when you’re going out the doors and the other parents are saying, ‘Oh congratulations… you must be so proud of your granddaughter.’ I said, ‘Well, I don’t know, man. Yeah, OK.’ I’m not gonna take it personal, I think they’re just trying to be nice.”

OMG, so awk!

The Fatal Attraction star — who shares Carys and Dylan, 20, with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and is also a father to 42-year-old Cameron from a previous relationship — said that he and his family “had a lovely experience” at the festivities, despite the mix-up. The perils of being an older parent, we guess!

Ch-ch-check out the clip (below) for more.

Can anyone else relate??

