Catherine Zeta-Jones' Daughter Carys Wears Mom's 1999 MTV Movie Awards Dress For 21st Birthday Bash! LOOK!

Carys Douglas is the spitting image of her momma!

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas‘ little girl isn’t a little girl anymore! On Saturday, the aspiring actress turned 21 and had a magical birthday bash for the occasion — featuring one of her mom’s iconic looks from the ’90s. The birthday girl shared a post to her Instagram on Sunday giving a little recount of her weekend, writing:

“The most perfect 21st I could ask for ! “

In the carousel of images, Carys can be seen blowing out her candles, being carried on a chair in a blurry celebratory pic, getting smooches from a mystery boy, and modeling momma Catherine’s 1999 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet look!

The dress is a baby pink slip gown by Ungaro with white lace accents and embroidered flowers at the top. She accessorized with a few rings, a pair of small hoop earrings, and strappy heels to pull the look together.

Ch-ch-check out the comparison to Catherine’s original red carpet pics (below):

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ daughter Carys slips into her mom’s 25-year-old dress for 21st birthday party https://t.co/eRUo8bexEr pic.twitter.com/PKWd3cBei6 — Page Six (@PageSix) April 22, 2024

Totally twinning!

The last two pics in Carys’ post features her laying on top of her friend while giving her a big hug and a beautiful snap of a big white-and-pink bouquet — perfectly on theme!

How sweet! It looks like they all had an amazing time together. Happy birthday, Carys!

