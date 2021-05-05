Catherine Zeta-Jones Thinks Her Aspiring Actor Kids Will Have A HARDER Time Because Of Their Famous Parents?!

Are we about to see the next generation of one of the longest, most successful acting dynasties of all time??

Catherine Zeta-Jones stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday and couldn’t help but spill the tea on her kids, mom-to-mom.

Her daughter Carys Douglas just turned 18, and — as it turns out — is interested in acting, just like her parents! And so is her 20-year-old son, Dylan Douglas! She gushed:

“Their love of the craft of acting is so strong… their brains, they are doing politics and history in school, but their passion is acting. And they’ve never done anything professional, but they would like to go into acting.”

AH-Mazing!

Their father, Michael Douglas, is a second generation movie star, the son of the late, great Kirk Douglas. So he had some words of wisdom for them about making a name for themselves when they’re living in such a big shadow.

Speaking to Drew Barrymore, who is also Hollywood royalty — her father was John Drew Barrymore, his father was John Barrymore, his siblings were Ethel and Lionel Barrymore, Catherine explained how her kids were warned they were always going to be compared to their parents:

“And you know you come from a family where your name is synonymous… very much like Michael, very similar stories where you both had to be, ‘The kids of.’ I never had that. I was like, ‘Audition? I am in. They don’t want me, I’ll just queue up around the corner and go back and stand in line again.’ But my kids, Michael has said to them what it is like to be, ‘the daughter of’ in the same industry, which is, I guess, similar if you are in business. If you are successful in business, your kids have, it’s not an easy way in; in fact one has to prove oneself more. So even with that deterrent my kids are like, ‘No, sorry we still want to do it.'”

Well, it’s great that they won’t be deterred, but we’re pretty sure she’s just 100% wrong.

Even if their famous parents never pull a single string to get their kids a nomination, filmmakers will line up to give them auditions because they’re “the kids of.” And savvy producers will know audiences are invested in them already in a way they aren’t with other unknowns. Sure everyone will be comparing them, but they’ll be looking, they’ll be interested. And that’s a hell of an edge in this business. Heck, we’re writing about them, and they haven’t even been in a movie yet!

Anyway, whether they’re successful or not, CZJ says what she wants most for her kids is contentment:

“And I’ve had a wonderful life being an actor and if they get half the joy that I’ve had. All I want is my kids to be happy and healthy, everything else is a bonus, right?”

What do YOU think? Is it actually harder being the child of a movie star??

Ch-ch-check out the fill interview and let us know your opinion (below)!

