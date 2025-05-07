Celeb Stylist Dragged Away From Hotel Where She Was STAYING Before Met Gala: 'I Got Manhandled' 

A celebrity stylist was the talk of the town during the Met Gala when she got into an altercation with police at The Carlyle hotel!

Chaos broke out on the red carpet on Monday night outside the NYC establishment, where tons of celebs gathered to get ready for fashion’s biggest night before making their way over to the glitzy event. Reuters had a live camera set up, where they captured all the action — including an unexpected showdown between cops and a guest!

In the footage, stylist Jessica Paster — who styled Simone Biles, Quinta Brunson, and Miranda Kerr that evening — can be seen in sweatpants with a Sephora bag trying to enter the main entrance of the hotel before the festivities kicked off. When stopped by security, she screams:

“I’m staying at this hotel!”

She also mumbles something about how expensive it was before trying to barge her way into the lobby, insisting she would not use another door after being turned away at a different spot. That’s when two police officers grab onto her arms and drag her away! OMG!

Eventually, an apparent hotel employee comes to her aid and helps direct her back into the room as the stylist yells to an officer:

“I am a guest. I don’t want to talk to you! … Where was the second lady? No, I’m so mad right now.”

Before heading inside, she snaps a pic of the officer and seemingly threatens to sue “the New York police.” You can see it all go down (below):

Breaking down the situation, Jessica told Page Six on Tuesday that she was “manhandled” while trying to follow instructions:

“I want to say that I am just a person staying at a hotel minding my own business, having the credentials on my wrist and I got manhandled.”

Jessica said she was given a wristband for hotel access and when she showed it to police, they ignored it:

“I listened to people. They said go through the service door and when I did, they said go back to the lobby. And all of a suddenly [sic] they attacked me, they manhandled me.”

She also claimed she was hurt in the kerfuffle, detailing:

“I am in a lot of pain. She [the cop] is lucky she didn’t break my arms.”

Yikes.

Her assistant defended her, adding:

“Anyone would have the reaction [she did] if they were grabbed out of nowhere after following instructions.”

According to a source, the video made waves all throughout the fashion community during the night. It was first reported by DailyMail.com, who simply identified the woman as a “furious guest” and it wasn’t long before “literally everyone was sending it to each other,” dished one insider. Oof. That must’ve been frustrating for the stylist!

As for NYPD’s stance on the situation, they tried to downplay the issue, a spokesperson told the outlet:

“Yesterday afternoon, a female attempted to enter the main entrance of the Carlyle Hotel when she was stopped and denied entry by hotel security. The individual attempted to enter the hotel a second time after being denied when officers intervened and stopped the female from entering. She was told she needed to go through the service entrance and obtain proper credentials. This female was escorted to the service entrance by police where she was then re-escorted to the main entrance by hotel security and allowed entry.”

“Escorted” doesn’t exactly explain the full extend of what happened…. We’ll see if Jessica really does sue ’em!

Reactions?? Sound OFF (below)!

