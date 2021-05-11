Siesta Key’s Chloe Trautman Dishes How She Lost 50 Lbs During The Pandemic!

Chloe Trautman has taken a permanent siesta from one vice — and she’s 50 lbs lighter for it!

The Siesta Key star revealed that she’ll be looking a bit different on the show’s upcoming fourth season since she’s made a full body transformation over the last year after changing up her diet and drinking habits — specifically, cutting out the booze!

In an interview with E! News, the 25-year-old said she realized she needed to make a change after she couldn’t keep up on a ski vacation last year, but didn’t officially make the decision until splitting from her ex-boyfriend. She recalled:

“There was kind of a moment — literally on a mountain in Aspen — where I was struggling skiing and tumbling down it and that was a moment where my physical transformation started. I was 50 pounds heavier than I am right now and I was like, ‘I need to get healthy.’ And then my ex and I broke up in June of last year and that was really when the bigger shift started happening.”

The reality star went on to reveal just how she managed to shed 50 lbs, explaining that she increased her workouts, went vegan, and gave up alcohol.

She elaborated:

“I’ve been sober curious for about a year now and you’ll see that journey on the show, but I think the biggest thing is just being as active as possible. Working out, doing yoga, going for walks, going for bike rides and not eating processed foods.”

Sounds like she’s been doing different types of fitness activities to mix things up — which can prevent workouts from feeling repetitive and boring!

The starlet isn’t just working on her physical wellness, though. In a March 10 Instagram post, in which she first shared a glimpse of her weight loss, Trautman said she experienced a mental and spiritual transformation as well, writing in the caption:

“One year later… When you silence the negative thoughts and listen to what your true heart is telling you; absolutely nothing can hold you back. I am so proud of how far I’ve come physically but I am even more proud of how far I’ve come emotionally, mentally, and spiritually. This has truly been a year of transformation.”

The MTV personality also shared another before-and-after shot of herself, revealing that she was “so proud of [her] journey.” Chloe wrote on her IG Stories:

“Yes the external growth is amazing but I’m even more proud of my internal growth and I can’t wait for you all to see the new Chloe, or as I like to call her the REAL CHLOE.”

While Chloe is very happy with her “outer transformation,” she says her “inner transformation” is what matters most, telling the outlet:

“I’ve worked really hard to get to where I’m at and it’s nice for people to acknowledge that, but I’m most proud of my inner transformation and I think my outer transformation just really reflects the work I’ve done. The main reason I still do this show is to be an inspiration to others.”

So inspiring!

