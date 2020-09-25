Channing Tatum Announces ‘Daddy Is Finally Back’ With Sexy Shirtless Selfie!

Channing Tatum is putting ALL of us on notice: Daddy is BACK!
The 40-year-old real-life dad and hunky movie star posted a new sexy, shirtless selfie to his Instagram account on Thursday night, confidently announcing to the world that after a “long road back” from “injuries, life s**t, and just insanity in general” that he was officially ready for his next set of major moves!
Related: Here’s How Channing REALLY Feels About Ex Jenna Dewan Moving On…
Jenna Dewan‘s ex-husband, who is currently working on co-producing and starring in the upcoming movie Dog, posted this black and white shot to his official account along with the inspiring message about making a “fun next 10 year run,” as you can see (below):
View this post on Instagram
It’s been a long road back. Injuries, life shit, and just insanity in general. Ha daddy is finally back boooi!! Gonna be a fun next 10 year run. To all those that have been there for me and held me down through it all. I love you. I’m gonna make ya proud. Let’s goo. Also peep the purell bottle. Keep it clean out there folks. Hahaha
Ooooh! Give us more, Daddy!!!
The Magic Mike star looks like he’s back in his element with this one, and while it’s definitely interesting to note how he alludes to some tough recent times, we’re thankful and excited that he’s so optimistic about the future. Oh, and the abs… it’s ALL about the abs!!!
What do U make of Tatum’s topless teasing here, Perezcious readers?! We’ll sleep well tonight knowing daddy is back, that’s for sure! LOLz!!!
Related PostsCLICK HERE TO COMMENT
-
Categories