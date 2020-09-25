Channing Tatum Announces ‘Daddy Is Finally Back’ With Sexy Shirtless Selfie!

Channing Tatum is putting ALL of us on notice: Daddy is BACK!

The 40-year-old real-life dad and hunky movie star posted a new sexy, shirtless selfie to his Instagram account on Thursday night, confidently announcing to the world that after a “long road back” from “injuries, life s**t, and just insanity in general” that he was officially ready for his next set of major moves!

Jenna Dewan‘s ex-husband, who is currently working on co-producing and starring in the upcoming movie Dog, posted this black and white shot to his official account along with the inspiring message about making a “fun next 10 year run,” as you can see (below):

Ooooh! Give us more, Daddy!!!

The Magic Mike star looks like he’s back in his element with this one, and while it’s definitely interesting to note how he alludes to some tough recent times, we’re thankful and excited that he’s so optimistic about the future. Oh, and the abs… it’s ALL about the abs!!!

What do U make of Tatum’s topless teasing here, Perezcious readers?! We’ll sleep well tonight knowing daddy is back, that’s for sure! LOLz!!!

