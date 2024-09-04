Channing Tatum Shares The SWEETEST Post About Zoë Kravitz While She Sleeps On Him!

As their wedding approaches, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are so ride-or-die these days! And it’s so cute!

Channing posted the most adorable pic of his bride-to-be — who also happens to be his new favorite film director — at the end of their promo tour for their movie Blink Twice. In the photo, he cradles Zoë in his muscular arms as she gets well-deserved rest after co-writing, directing, and hilariously promoting one of the best film debuts of recent years.

He wrote:

“This little sweet. She So tired bro. Every time I wondered if she’d break…. She just kept going and going and going. Always on the dig for truth. She pour’d every single ounce of her into this film. I’m so proud to stand ten toes down for her, this film and everyone in it. forever. Knowing what it took to make it. No one will ever know. Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever. Me and you back to back against it all. I’ll never blink. Let’s go. #blinktwice”

OMG, we are LOVING these two! And we aren’t the only ones!

Hailey Bieber responded to the sweet post with some big, watery eyes and heart-hand emojis and the simple message:

“my faves”

Same, Hailey! Same!!!

