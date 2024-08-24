Zoë Kravitz Grills Fiancé Channing Tatum With A Lie Detector Test! WATCH!

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are starting their happily ever after off on the right foot — with a lie detector test! LOLz!

In a new Vanity Fair video posted on Thursday, the actors teamed up again to promote Blink Twice, the movie she directed and he starred in. They’ve been adorable this whole week doing different vids, and this time they had co-star Naomi Ackie with them as each got hooked to a polygraph and asked some very difficult questions. And, of course, Zoë had a particularly good time grilling her soon-to-be hubby!

Naomi set the stakes high when Channing got hooked up to the machine by immediately bringing up the fact he follows fan accounts dedicated to his fiancée:

“You follow four fan Instagram accounts dedicated to Zoë.”

She cheekily added on, though, that Lenny Kravitz‘s daughter has yet to return the favor:

“She doesn’t follow any fan account dedicated to you.”

The Magic Mike actor was seemingly sweating in the hot seat as the girls giggled. Zoë joked:

“Y’all trying to end my relationship today!”

Ha! Naomi then asked if Zoë not following his fan accounts “hurt” his feelings, which he vehemently denied:

“No, that doesn’t hurt my feelings at all. If anything, I think that’s smarter. I think she’s smarter.”

The girls didn’t stop there, though! Naomi pressed on, asking Channing if he wanted his future wifey to follow any of his fan accounts, even name-dropping one he — embarrassingly — follows himself. But he continued to reject the idea, even denying he followed the account in the first place. But his lady knows him better than that, and added with a laugh:

“You’ve got a loose thumb … you follow people easily.”

But Channing wasn’t out of the woods yet! The lie detector operator said he was being a total liar:

“There’s a lot of deception right now.”

The whole room went into fits of laughter, leaving the 44-year-old a blushing mess:

“My face is hot right now. We don’t even need these straps – my face will tell you I’m red.”

LOLz!!

Ch-ch-check out the entire hysterical interview (below):

Thoughts on the questions, Perezcious readers? How do YOU think Channing and Zoë did in this tricky situation? How do you like them as a couple? Is there hope for their upcoming marriage going the distance??

[Image via Vanity Fair/YouTube]