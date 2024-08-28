Channing Tatum Interrupted At Taylor Swift's House Party -- To Sign Papers Amid Messy Divorce!

Channing Tatum‘s divorce drama is invading his party time!

Taylor Swift and beau Travis Kelce hosted an A-lister bash at her Rhode Island holiday house, which included a lot of famous faces. We got wind of Patrick and Brittany Mahomes being in attendance, along with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, as well as Trav’s big bro Jason and his wife Kylie, among others.

Trav had to take off in the early morning to get back to work. But the party kept going apparently! The weekend may have been over, but on Monday more guests showed up — like Channing and fiancé Zoë Kravitz, fresh off the premiere of their critically acclaimed movie Blink Twice.

Unfortunately, though, according to a report from In Touch Weekly, Channing’s weekend was filled with frustration. His partying was brought to an abrupt halt when he had to stop and sign some legal docs for his court battle with ex Jenna Dewan.

As Perezcious readers know, the divorce has gotten messier over the past few months, reportedly over Magic Mike money. But he can’t even go to a house party without having to work on it? Oof!

As for what these filings were about? According to the outlet, the papers were the 44-year-old firing back at his ex-wife’s attempt to disqualify his divorce lawyers.

Jenna apparently claimed he used the same firm during their marriage, so there’s a conflict, and these papers he signed over the weekend were his rebuttal. In the docs, the actor accused Jenna of attempting to disqualify his lawyers as a “transparent attempt to divert the court’s attention from her willful violation of her court order deposition and discovery deadlines, delay these proceedings and to prejudice [Channing] by ousting his lead trail counsel less than three months before trial on a case that has been pending for more than six years.”

He also said the firm he hired never once represented his ex:

“Neither law firm has ever had any possession of any of Petitioner’s confidential information. And, there is no applicable legal authority to support Petitioner’s claim that the attorney-client privilege extends to a spouse of a minority shareholder of a business entity.”

The 21 Jump Street star’s lawyer also jumped in and accused the professional dancer of just trying to delay the case from progressing:

“Contrary to [Jenna’s] claims, [Channing] has fully complied with his discovery obligations and thus, that is not and cannot be a basis to delay the Court-ordered depositions and discovery or other Court-ordered deadlines any further. [Jenna] has known about Glaser Weil’s co-representation of [Channing] in this action with Blank Rome since May 2024. Yet, she waited until the eve of [Jenna’s] deposition (two months later) to make the baseless allegations.”

Channing is asking that Jenna’s motion to try and get his lawyers sacked be denied, as well as sanction her $20k for her motion and to “deter such obstreperous conduct in the future”. Oof. Yeah, we can’t imagine all that was very much fun taking care of during a T-Swizzle house party. “Oh sorry can’t hit the pool right now, gotta look over divorce papers…”

