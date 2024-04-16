Jenna Dewan Accused Of 'Stalling' Channing Tatum Divorce Talks -- Is She Being 'Greedy'?!

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s legal battle is getting as ugly as its combatants are gorgeous!

Despite breaking up a full six years ago now, the pair have not been able to get to the point where they can officially finalize their divorce. Why? As we previously reported, it all comes down to their nasty dispute over the profits from the Magic Mike franchise. And they’re prepared to take each other to court over the matter!

See, Jenna claimed in court filings submitted last week that she’s entitled to the money earned from the mega-popular franchise since they acquired the intellectual property together. She argued the whole business venture was “developed and co-financed by Channing during marriage with community effort and marital funds” — meaning what was his was hers! The 43-year-old actress claimed she essentially owned half of the multimillion dollar franchise — and her ex-husband of refusing “to accept an equal division of the Magic Mike intellectual property.” He also allegedly never told her about other Magic Mike business opportunities and “collected one hundred percent of the profits” after their separation in 2018.

Of course, it makes sense to Channing to keep all the money. He argues he was the one to work hard to expand the franchise after their split! He fired back in his own filing, saying he “has expended extensive efforts since separation towards the enhancement of the Magic Mike intellectual property and related entities.”

But Jenna won’t back down until she gets her cut. In fact, she’s apparently unwilling to tackle other massive unresolved issues in their divorce, such as division of property, reimbursement claims, support, breach of fiduciary duty, and lawyers fees, until they resolve the Magic Mike problem. And she wants it done right away in order to end this chapter in her life. A rep for the Witches of East End star told People on Monday:

“Jenna is just looking for a fair resolution of community assets of the marriage, under California State Law. Jenna wants to reach a final determination and close this chapter on her life as soon as possible.”

They added Channing and Jenna “have been trying to settle for over five years and have gone to many settlement conferences during that time.” Obviously nothing has worked, and they’ve never been able to reach an agreement! We guess there’s just always going to be that fundamental divide. Does she own half of what Magic Mike makes forever? Or just while they were married?? It’s clearly not something they can compromise on.

In her filing, you may recall how Jenna accused Channing of dragging things out. However, a source close to Channing is now blaming The Rookie star! The insider blasted her to the outlet on Monday, saying this conflict has “dragged on is because Jenna’s actions and claims continuously contradict themselves”:

“She says she wants a fair settlement but is ignoring all post-separation work Channing and his partners have done to enhance Magic Mike. She keeps stalling negotiations, but says she wants to resolve this.”

But another source insisted she’s not making a big deal out of the matter for nothing. This source told the outlet Jenna “clearly moved on” and would “like for all the doors to close and for her divorce to be finalized,” adding:

“She’s not dragging this on because she wants to or because she’s greedy.”

Hmm. If Channing and Jenna can’t agree, why should all of People‘s sources?? LOLz!

Currently, Jenna is engaged to Steve Kazee. They’re expecting their second child together. However, she apparently can’t fully move on with her life yet. How come? Even though Jenna and Channing were declared legally single in 2019, she wants her legal battle with her ex-partner “settled before she gets married again.” And the one thing Channing, who is engaged to Zoë Kravitz, can agree with? He wants this ordeal over with, too. The source close to Channing says he “just wants to move on and wants [Dewan] to move on with her new life as well.”

Who knows when a settlement will happen! Neither Channing nor Jenna seem willing to give an inch on this matter anytime soon! So she might be waiting a looong time before walking down the aisle! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

