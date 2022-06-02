Charlie Puth Used To Masturbate To Maroon 5! And He TOLD Adam Levine!

Charlie Puth isn’t shy! He’s all about getting downright dirty and telling the world what gets him going! Although, after this confession, maybe he should try being a little more shy…

If you didn’t already come to the conclusion that Puth is very public about his — ahem — desires, then you probably haven’t seen his TikTok account which is filled to the brim with innuendos and suggestive material. He doesn’t shy away from posting the occasional risqué photo on Instagram, either! The man is horny, and he doesn’t care who knows it!

The 30-year-old took to Bustle on Tuesday to let the world know his only bigger passion than his music is sex! And he actually wants his music to get you going, too! He explained in a new interview:

“This is a really weird sentence, but if you took the instrumental only of my music, I want people to almost get turned on by the frequency.”

Are you feeling turned on like a light switch yet? Well, apparently the musician isn’t — he can’t even get it up when listening to music. He confessed in a surprising turn of events:

“I will analyze the music playing in the background and I’ll start to see the music notes in my head and I will not be able to get hard.”

That’s right, he can’t even achieve a full staff if he’s listening to music! All work and no play, Charlie?

That’s not all the Attention singer readily offered up to the public, either. In a completely unprovoked statement, he admitted:

“The first song I ever jerked off to was f**king This Love by Maroon 5.”

Um… OK, wait WHAT? Not only is he admitting he masturbated to Maroon 5, he’s saying it’s the “first song” — implying that was a regular thing for him!

Is anyone else out there Jacking and Jilling to their favorite beats? Are we missing out?? LOLz!

We guess if you’re going to do it, This Love is a sensible choice. Adam Levine didn’t win People’s Sexiest Man Alive for nothing, we guess! (Though that also implies fans could pleasure themselves to Blake Shelton, and… no, thank you. No.)

What was even more unprompted, however, was how Puth just offered up this information to the man himself! Who gets in front of the Adam Levine and decides he should know about their late-night fantasies? Well, the We Don’t Talk Anymore singer is apparently the answer to that question, because he said he did just that:

“Now I’m good friends with Adam Levine. [I told him] and he was like, ‘That’s really weird.’”

We’re with you, Adam! To the song? Not even the video featuring all-time hottie Kelly Preston?! Just the song?! That’s a feat within itself…

Never meet your heroes, folks! Or in this case, if you do meet them, don’t tell them you’ve masturbated to one of their band’s many hits… It’s probably best if you keep that bit of information to yourself. Maybe even forever.

Have YOU ever pleasured yourself to just a song? Let us know in comments (below)!

[Image via Instagram/Charlie Puth/YouTube/The Voice Global]