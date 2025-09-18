Charlie Sheen Claims Bill Clinton Tried To Cheat On Hillary With HIS Girlfriend In The '80s!

OK, we’ve heard some stories over the years about Bill Clinton being a dog. But if this one is true, damn was he brazen! And with much younger women…

Charlie Sheen is telling all in his memoir The Book Of Sheen. But among all the Hollywood babble, we didn’t expect to read about the exploits of a former president! This is wild!

The tale dates back to 1987 when Sheen was filming a movie called Three For The Road with Alan Ruck and Kerri Green. Part of the flick was shot in Arkansas — so the then-governor invited the stars to come to his Little Rock mansion for a photo op.

Sheen brought his then-girlfriend, model-actress Dolly Fox, to the admittedly “pretty surreal” event. And when he turned his back Alan Ruck, fan fave from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and later Succession, witnessed Clinton targeting Dolly! Charlie writes:

“I was answering a reporter’s question when Ruck overheard Clinton whisper to one of his aides, ‘Find out what you can about the brunette.’ The brunette was Dolly, and to this day Alan swears it was an exact quote.”

Wow. We’re curious if Ruck would still back that up. Then again, it’s hardly the worst scandal Clinton has been associated with lately…

Rather than turn into a possessive boyfriend, Charlie says he was mostly icked out on her behalf! Clinton would have been like 41 years old at the time, which probably seemed pretty ancient to the 22-year-old actor! (Dolly’s age isn’t well known, but she was in her mid-20s at the time.) Not to mention his position of power… So yeah, the much older governor going after his girlfriend had to be pretty upsetting:

“I felt bad for Dolly to be objectified and skeeved-out like that, but still had to take some pride in ‘Bubba’ fancying my gal. Alan gave Dolly the rundown in the bar later on that same night. To her credit, she laughed and was actually flattered.”

Fair enough. It was all fun and games then. Who knew he’d continue his predatory behavior with younger women into the White House? Referencing his sex scandal with Monica Lewinsky, Charlie noted how it was clear to him the “behavior that transformed a harmless intern a few years later into a household name” started way before his presidency.

Oh, btw, in case you were wondering, yes, Bill was already very much with Hillary Clinton by that time. Not only was he with her, they’d already been married 12 years! Oof…

Hilariously, years later when the Lewinsky stuff did hit, Sheen was in rehab. So when he did tell everyone this story? It didn’t go well:

“I was still pretty faded on detox meds and no one believed me. I literally said out loud to the group huddled around the TV, ‘It’s kool, I’ll put it in a book one day and you can all go f**k yourselves.’ (And here we are).”

Feels like this is the most believable story ever about Bill Clinton these days, huh?

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Netflix/YouTube.]