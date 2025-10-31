Charlie Sheen Getting Weird About Sleeping With Men Admission Now -- Wants Everyone To Know It Wasn't 'Butt' Stuff!

Charlie Sheen wants to clear up a certain detail about his past!

Last month, the actor spilled one of his biggest secrets in his memoir, The Book of Sheen, and Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen — he has hooked up with men before. As Charlie tells it, he wanted to try something new after years of only sleeping with women. And it started in the midst of his struggles with addiction:

“That’s what started it. That’s where it was born, or sparked. And in whatever chunks of time that I was off the pipe, trying to navigate that, trying to come to terms with it — ‘Where did that come from?… Why did that happen?’ — and then just finally being like, ‘So what?’ So what? Some of it was weird. A lot of it was f**king fun, and life goes on.”

We were happy for Charlie to come clean about this — and we especially loved how he seemingly did it with no shame. That… has changed a bit.

Charlie didn’t get into detail about what happened in the bedroom at the time, but he is now! And he wants to make it very clear what he didn’t do! The Two and a Half Men alum explained on In Depth with Grant Bensinger on Thursday:

“When people say ‘sex with men,’ you immediately think of, like, butt sex. Sorry to be graphic, but that’s kind of where the mind goes, right? And it wasn’t that. I don’t want to be like, ‘Okay, I did this thing, but this and that part of it didn’t happen.’ But it didn’t, you know what I’m saying?”

Charlie insisted it wasn’t “full-fledged,” saying:

“I don’t know that that matters, but that’s the only part of it that I’m like, it wasn’t full-fledged, man. It was that s**t like you’ll experiment with in college. I never went to college, so maybe that explains it.”

Denise Richards‘ ex-husband previously said it felt so “liberating” to get it off his chest — but is he feeling weird about his admission now? Does he regret saying something and feel a need to clarify what he didn’t do because of what people think? We hope not, but that is how it unfortunately comes across. There’s nothing to be ashamed about, and we appreciate him telling his truth.

Charlie insisted that not giving all the details isn’t “a shame thing,” though. When asked whether he believes his drug addiction made him curious or if he was always curious, Charlie replied:

“Sitting here, I don’t really know. I’m not gonna say, it was absolutely the drugs. There’s two schools of thought: That the drugs open doors that are already somewhere in that house, or that they create them. I don’t know.”

However, the Major League star will say this:

“It never happened without the insane amounts of crack.”

These days, Charlie is sober. He has even been celibate for the past 8 years. Wow! Things are very different for Charlie now! Watch the interview (below):

Reactions?? Drop them in the comments!

