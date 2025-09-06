The Charlie Sheen Corey Haim Rape Allegations -- Another Look At Corey Feldman's Shocking Claims...

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

We’d love to be happy for Charlie Sheen.

The Two and a Half Men star dropped the bombshell in his memoir and new Netflix documentary that he’d had sex with men as well as women. He said it was “liberating” to finally open up about it. Again, we’d love to just celebrate him as there’s no shame in that at all. We’re always happy for anyone coming out after years of being pressured to keep these things secret. We’d love to just applaud…

But we can’t. Because we can’t stop thinking about the allegations made against him.

Photos: Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards Reunite On Red Carpet — But Her NEW Ex Says…

Back in early 2020, right at the dawn of the coronavirus pandemic, Corey Feldman finally released his long-threatened documentary, My Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys. The Stand By Me child star had claimed for years he and late best friend Corey Haim had been traumatized by sexual abuse at the hands of older men when they were growing up in show business. And in his no-hold-barred doc, he revealed the names of some of their alleged abusers.

Feldman named actor and one-time assistant Jon Grissom, nightclub owner Alphy Hoffman, and talent manager Marty Weiss as three of his abusers. But the big name on the marquee was the alleged rapist of Corey Haim. Feldman claimed Charlie Sheen raped him on the set of their film Lucas. That movie was made in 1985. Charlie was 19 at the time. Haim was only 13.

Corey Haim died of complications from pneumonia in 2010, after a lifetime of addictions. Of course, many blame the years of alleged abuse for his drug problems in the first place. So he can’t tell his story to the world. But Feldman remembers very clearly the tale Haim told him about what happened on that set…

The Story

Feldman recounts Haim telling him about his rape on the set of the coming-of-age film. He graphically shares in the film:

“This wasn’t like a one time thing he said in passing. It wasn’t like ‘Oh, by the way, this happened.’ He went into great detail.”

Those details are horrifying.

“He told me, ‘Charlie bent me over in between two trailers and put Crisco oil on my butt and raped me in broad daylight. Anybody could have walked by, anybody could have seen it.'”

Others interviewed in the film corroborated Feldman’s story with their own contemporary accounts. Haim told multiple people that story.

For instance, Feldman’s ex-wife Susannah Sprague said Haim told her the same thing back then:

“He shared with me that on the set of Lucas that he was raped as a little boy. He told me that it was his costar and he told me that it was Charlie Sheen that did it.”

So disturbing.

A Dark History

This didn’t start in 2020 either.

Readers may recall an infamous report from Radar Online in 2016 which claimed an A-lister would soon be revealed by multiple sources to be Haim’s abuser. That obviously never happened. There was no bombshell exposé of any A-lister, not about Haim anyway. So at the time all the speculation and questions about who it could be went away pretty quickly.

But after the documentary, it was hard not to take another look at the details of that blind item:

“The closeted perv has never come out as gay, and even has children of his own. But in truth, the star behind the family-man facade is an evil monster who has led an extraordinarily twisted double-life. He was the ‘kingpin’ of a child sex ring that ensnared Haim and Corey Feldman… The first time this man raped Corey was after he got him high on pot. He fooled him. Corey was vulnerable, and he fell for this person. He believed, like so many victims, that he was ‘in love’ with his abuser. He was so confused by the sexual encounter, and believed it was love.”

An A-lister with children? Family man facade? Never coming out as gay? That matched Charlie Sheen… though that last part is a little different now. More on that later…

Feldman has mentioned the film and the incident before, too, in his 2013 memoir Coreyography. He wrote:

“At some point during the filming [of Lucas, Haim] explained an adult male convinced him it was perfectly normal for older men and younger boys in the business to have sexual relations, that it was ‘what all guys do.’ … So they walked off to a secluded area between two trailers during a lunch break for the cast and crew, and Haim, innocent and ambitious as he was, allowed himself to be sodomized.”

He didn’t say Charlie Sheen’s name in the book, of course. He wouldn’t for many years.

And Feldman wasn’t the only one who made the allegation either. Previously Haim confidant Dominick Brascia told the National Enquirer a very similar story; the way he put it:

“Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed Lucas… He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.”

These accounts do all seem to match… though the way Brascia told it he wasn’t describing rape but consensual gay sex. But Corey Haim couldn’t have been a consenting partner — he was only 13 at the time, while Sheen was 19. If this happened, it was rape.

Charlie Sheen’s Denials

The 2017 claims were largely brushed off due to the publication’s credibility issues but also because shortly afterward Brascia himself was accused of sexually abusing Haim. But Sheen did respond!

But the accusation was serious enough to warrant a response from the Two And A Half Men star, who released a statement through reps to The Hollywood Reporter at the time, saying:

“Charlie Sheen categorically denies these allegations.”

He even filed a lawsuit against American Media, Inc., Brascia, and the Enquirer‘s editor at the time, Dylan Howard. In a confirmation of the legal action, he said directly to TMZ:

“In my nearly 35 years as a celebrated entertainer, I have been nothing shy of a forthright, noble and valiant courier of the truth. Consistently admitting and owning a laundry list of shortcomings, wrongdoings, and indiscretions this traveler hath traveled — however, every man has a breaking point. These radically groundless and unfounded allegations end now. I now take a passionate stand against those who wish to even entertain the sick and twisted lies against me. GAME OVER.”

Sheen ended up dropping the suit in 2018, telling the court the parties were in talks to settle out of court.

As for the 2020 claims in the documentary, Charlie denied those, too. In a response released to ET Canada, his publicist said:

“These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period. I would urge everyone to consider the source and read what his mother Judy Haim has to say.”

What about Judy Haim?

Corey Haim’s Mother

Yes, Corey Haim’s own mother also said it wasn’t Charlie Sheen who abused her son in a 2017 Dr. Oz interview. And Sheen provided ET Canada with an email from her in which she defended him yet again:

“I feel that this is a huge accusation without any proof and without my kid being here to defend himself I stand firm, that Charlie DID NOT. This of course never happened. Sadly, Feldman has lost his mind and the horrible thing is he thinks this is a great way to commemorate the 10 year anniversary of my son’s death.”

Feldman made accusations against Judy, too. In The Two Coreys, he claimed she was behind a group calling themselves The Wolfpack, who were responsible for a campaign of organized harassment against him on social media and even veiled threats in real life. He said once on X (Twitter) that he had to “flee” his home after finding Wolfpack material in his yard.

Between Charlie Sheen’s denials and even Corey Haim’s own mother — and of course Feldman’s public image being so erratic the past few years — everyone just sort of dismissed these allegations. And of course Haim couldn’t tell his own story…

What Changed

So why bring it up again now? Well… part of the reason everyone brushed this off was because there had never been any evidence Charlie Sheen was ever interested in sex with men at all. It made the allegations more far-fetched than if it had been one of the underage actresses on the film.

But Charlie has now come out and revealed his has had sexual encounters with men, that he’s been interested in that, too. Obviously we would never equate homosexuality with pedophilia, that’s disgusting when people do that, and it is absolutely not what’s going on. What we’re saying is, the defense that Charlie Sheen could not have sexually assaulted Corey Haim because he’s male? That’s gone now.

Does it change how YOU view these allegations??

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via Ray Filmano/Judy Eddy/MEGA/WENN.]