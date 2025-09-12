Charlie Sheen Responds To Corey Haim Rape Allegations In Netflix Doc! He Says...

Well, at least he’s addressing it…

With all the Charlie Sheen stories we’ve seen the past week as he’s putting out a memoir AND a Netflix documentary, we’ve seen like nada about the worst allegations he’s ever faced. Lots of stories of drug use and reckless sex, but very much in an aw shucks, can you believe I did all that tone. For instance, he says at one point:

“I’m a good guy. Good guys sometimes do some bad things but the only way to stay a good guy is to own that s**t and move forward.”

But what about the allegation of sexual misconduct? That’s not something a good guy would do.

For those who don’t remember, Corey Feldman released his documentary My Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys in 2020. The Stand By Me child star had claimed for years he and late best friend and fellow child star Corey Haim had been victims of sexual abuse by older men in show business. And he finally officially revealed the name of the A-list star who he believed raped his friend.

After telling the story without names in his 2013 memoir, he finally said it: Haim told him that Charlie Sheen had raped him on the set of Lucas. That movie was filmed in 1985, when Charlie was 19 — and Haim was only 13 years old.

The way Feldman recalled it:

“He told me, ‘Charlie bent me over in between two trailers and put Crisco oil on my butt and raped me in broad daylight. Anybody could have walked by, anybody could have seen it.'”

He gave more details in Coreyography, writing:

“At some point during the filming [of Lucas, Haim] explained an adult male convinced him it was perfectly normal for older men and younger boys in the business to have sexual relations, that it was ‘what all guys do.’ … So they walked off to a secluded area between two trailers during a lunch break for the cast and crew, and Haim, innocent and ambitious as he was, allowed himself to be sodomized.”

Haim apparently told multiple people about it for years before his death in 2009. Feldman’s ex-wife Susannah Sprague corroborated Feldman’s account, saying Haim told her the same thing back then, “that on the set of Lucas that he was raped as a little boy” and “that it was Charlie Sheen that did it.” Haim confidant Dominick Brascia told the National Enquirer a similar account back in 2017, too.

That was the first time Sheen denied it. And surprisingly he does go there in aka Charlie Sheen. And once again, he calls the accusation “absolutely f**king bulls**t”:

“It’s vile, it’s damaging, and it’s not who I am.”

He even laments not fighting harder, saying he was trying to just steer clear of Corey Feldman instead:

“I should have taken legal action against Feldman. But I didn’t feel like giving that clown that much more credit. We were friends back in the day or so I thought.”

He added about the story:

“It’s a piece of vile fiction. The guy’s mom came out and said this is impossible.”

That’s true, Haim’s own mother Judy also said it wasn’t Charlie Sheen who abused her son in a 2017 Dr. Oz interview after the Enquirer article. She’s called it “a huge accusation without any proof.” But all she can really say is that was never told anything about it… right? Not that it was “impossible”…

Sheen did express how much the allegation has hurt him:

“People think of me as a concept, as a moment in time. But I’m a person. And this? This never happened.”

We wouldn’t be surprised if that was the last Charlie Sheen spoke about the matter. We don’t think anyone is going to ask him again. Not even Corey Feldman, who is a little busy competing on Dancing With The Stars to speak out right now.

What do YOU think of Charlie’s definitive denial??

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

