Charlotte Sena Kidnapper's Son Speaks Out Following Arrest -- You’ve GOT To Hear This!

Family first… unless your family member is caught kidnapping a 9-year-old!

On Monday, a TMZ reporter went to Craig Nelson Ross Jr.’s upstate New York home to scope out the location following his arrest, and actually caught up with the accused party’s own kids — and one of them does NOT sound too happy.

Related: Lady GaGa Does NOT Have To Pay $500K Reward To Dognapping Accomplice!

While speaking to the cameraman, Ross’ adult son Joshua didn’t mince words. He said on behalf of himself and his sister:

“We obviously understand the gravity of this situation. … But he’s in jail. We want nothing to do with him. I could give a f**k if the dude dropped dead tomorrow. I couldn’t give a f**k if anything — I couldn’t care less.”

He reiterated that he wants “nothing to do with him,” adding:

“He’s disgusting, he’s gross. He should die, I couldn’t care less. That’s how I feel, alright? I couldn’t give a rat’s ass what happens.”

DAMN.

See the full thing (below):

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Well, if your father did what Joshua’s dad is accused of doing, what else really is there to say?? We can’t really blame the guy for being in such an emotional state. That must be a pretty devastating pill to swallow…

Ross, of course, is accused of kidnapping 9-year-old Charlotte Sena from Moreau Lake State Park in New York on Saturday. Her shocking disappearance sparked national news as police launched an exhaustive search party. Ultimately Ross was caught — and the little girl freed after his fingerprints were pulled from a ransom note he left in the Sena family’s mailbox. Luckily, the child was found “in good health”. This could have been so much worse for everyone involved.

Ross has been charged with first-degree kidnapping and is being held at the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Do YOU think Joshua had a valid response to everything going on?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via New York State Police, Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, & Fox 10 Phoenix/YouTube]