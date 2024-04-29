Swifties Know Their Girl! Taylor Swift Identified Cheering On Travis Kelce At Golf Tourney In Most INSANE Way!

Swifties could find their queen bee in any crowded room — or in this case, in a big open field!

On Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes took to Instagram to celebrate this year’s 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic. On Saturday night, his bestie Travis Kelce went to the charity gala along with Taylor Swift in order to support the foundation — and it looks like that’s not the only place the pop star was in attendance!

In the Reel the quarterback posted, he can be seen talking about the golf tournament and how much fun everyone had, and of course there’s a few clips of Trav and other friends in the mix. About halfway through the video, the tight end can be seen onscreen, and this is where Swifties put their detective skills on full display! In the blurry, seconds-long clip, somehow Mz. Swift’s fan recognized her in just a few pixels, way in the back!

See the video (below):

Did you spot her?? If not, take another peek!

It’s just a blurry snap — you can’t even see her face! So how did Swifties deduce this was for sure their girl? Well, by the way she claps, of course. Yes, seriously! In the comments, several fans pointed out how they’d spotted the Fortnight songstress standing in a blue dress behind her man:

“Taylor we can spot that clap anywhere” “TAYLOR OMG” “Taylor and Travis shining together” “I think I saw Taylor on the golf course” “Thank you for showing us Taylor, Patrick”

Ha! Absolutely wild!

Would U have seen Taylor if fans hadn’t pointed it out? How good are your Swiftie detective skills, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN.com]