Case Closed! Lady GaGa Does NOT Have To Pay $500K Reward To Dognapping Accomplice!

Phew! Lady GaGa will NOT be forced to give a half million bucks to one of the people who helped abduct her beloved dogs — and nearly kill her dog walker!

Over two years after the infamous dognapping, in which the Rain On Me singer’s two French Bulldogs were stolen and her dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot, it sounds like the litigation is coming to a close.

As a refresher, the Oscar-winning songstress offered $500,000 for the “safe return” of Koji and Gustav, and two days later, the pooches were turned over to the police by Jennifer McBride. However, it turns out she was one of the five people arrested in connection with the violent assault! So yeah, you best believe GaGa wasn’t about to pay someone that kind of cash who was involved in the ordeal!

That led to a February lawsuit for the original $500k plus another $1.5 million in additional damages, for what McBride argues was misrepresentation of the “no questions asked” reward. But the judge wasn’t buyin’ it.

In court docs obtained by People on Monday, Judge Holly J. Fujie called McBride’s complaint “legally insufficient in its entirety,” citing her “involvement in the theft.” She pointed out that since McBride was indicted and pleaded no contest to charges last year, she is “not entitled to thereafter benefit from their wrongdoing by seeking to enforce the contract.”

Tell her! Seriously, what did this woman really expect??

The legal docs also reveal that the court “finds that nothing alleged in the [first amended complaint] changes this conclusion,” therefore Judge Fujie will not allow another revised complaint, according to the outlet.

Case closed! It’s about time… Reactions, Perezicous readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

