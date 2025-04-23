Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

'She's Been In Tears'! Hailey Bieber 'Genuinely Scared' About Justin's Behavior After Concerning Coachella Outing! Justin Bieber Fans Renew Concern For His Health After Worrying Coachella Party Footage Emerges Former Child Star Haley Joel Osment Caught On Video Using Slur! Caught With An Illegal Substance! Arrested! Apologizes, But: Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Owns Up To Being Absent From Son Bentley's Life In Powerful Exchange Haley Joel Osment Breaks His Silence After Using 'Disgusting' Antisemitic Slur During Arrest American Idol Fan Fave Doug Kiker's Tragic Cause Of Death Revealed Sami Sheen Defends Cutting Off Contact With Dad Charlie Sheen By Showcasing His WILD Drug Comments!  Justin Bieber Wildin' Out At The Strip Club! WHAT?!  Man Felt ‘Disrespected’ When Random Woman On The Street Refused To Get High With Him -- So He Killed Her Brittany Cartwright's Plan To Make Sure Son Is In 'Good Hands' With Ex Jax Taylor After He Did 'So Much Damage' Amid Addiction Struggles Aaron Carter’s Twin Sister Angel Recalls Their Last 'Angry' Conversation Three Days Before He Died Rosie O’Donnell's Daughter Chelsea Files To Change Her Last Name After She Is Removed From Mom's $80 Million Will!

R.I.P.

Child Star Sophie Nyweide Death Investigation Details -- Foul Play Not Ruled Out

Child Star Sophie Nyweide Death Investigation Details Released

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

We don’t have firm answers about the shocking death of child star Sophie Nyweide yet… but we have some more disturbing details.

For those who haven’t seen, her family released an obituary late last week that hinted the life of the actress from Noah and Mammoth had turned down an extremely dark path before her death. They hinted at horrible trauma and drug use but didn’t say how she died — just that it happened last Monday, April 14. And that she was 24 years old.

Now we have some details from the investigation into her premature death. Apparently it’s not yet known exactly how Sophie met her end — but cops are not ruling out foul play at this time.

Photos: Stars We Lost In 2025

The Bennington Police Department told TMZ on Tuesday that the young actress’ body was found on a riverbank in Bennington, Vermont. She was declared dead at the scene. This was back on April 14, at around 4 a.m. Disturbingly this wasn’t far from the local high school.

Apparently there was a makeshift shelter by the river, just a simple lean-to made from tree branches. Cops said she wasn’t living there, but that she was spending time there with multiple other people. And it wasn’t her first time hanging around there. Cops said one friend found there, an unnamed man, was cooperating — notably they clarified he is NOT a person of interest — but they are still looking for others who may have been present.

Her mother Shelly spoke to TMZ to clarify that whatever was in her obit, the references to RAINN and “being taken advantage” were not implying something untoward on the movie sets she had been on:

“We are very distraught and mourning. All I can say is her time acting was brief but very happy. She wasn’t a child star in the least and wasn’t subjected to anything hurtful on those films. She was always safe on those sets. Please let her rest in peace now.”

The grieving mother did confirm her daughter had been “using drugs,” saying about the investigation into her death:

“My knowledge is she was using drugs and was a tiny young woman. She was with other people when she died. I didn’t know them. There is an investigation ongoing. The autopsy results are not in. They said it would take 6-8 weeks. So I can’t say definitively.”

The police confirmed an autopsy and toxicology report are both pending. Until then, there are a number of possible causes. Again, they are not ruling out foul play yet. Just awful.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

[Image via PNP/WENN.]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 22, 2025 18:40pm PDT

Share This