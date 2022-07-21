Chris Cornell’s Kids Share Heartbreaking Post On What Would Have Been His 58th Birthday

Toni Cornell is looking back fondly on her late father Chris Cornell.

On what would have been the rock legend’s 58th birthday on Wednesday, 17-year-old Toni and her 16-year-old brother Christoper “Cball” Cornell shared an emotional message on Instagram remembering their dad. The post begins:

“‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ is not just a song. It’s what I truly think when I look back at our life and memories together. You were always playing music for us, singing with us, dancing with us. Losing you was one of the hardest things we had to go through. They say it gets easier with time, but as the days and years go by, and since we last saw you, we are missing you even more.”

So sad! The words were accompanied by a video of family singing an acoustic rendition of Eminem and Rihanna’s Love The Way You Lie. They continued:

“Today, on your birthday, I think so so many join me in saying we miss you the MOST!!! The world would not be the same without you in it, and will never be the same with you gone.”

Fans were SHOCKED when news hit back in 2017 that the Soundgarden frontman had died by suicide, and for many, including his children, the grief still weighs heavy. The siblings concluded their post by sharing some birthday love:

“Happy Birthday to the greatest dad and most incredible human whose life continues to leave an incredible mark on everyone he touches. I love you, we love you. – Toni and Cball”

R.I.P. Chris.

See the full post (below):

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

