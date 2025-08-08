Eminem 'Cried' After Learning He Missed 11-Year-Old Daughter Hailie's Recital Because He Was Overdosing

Eminem is opening up about a striking realization he had amid his 2007 near-fatal overdose.

As fans know, the Rap God rapper nearly died from an accidental methadone overdose. By 2008, he turned his life around and was able to detox, having been sober since then. Now, in his new documentary STANS, he’s looking back at that time in his life — and revealing what got him there.

In the movie, which premieres in theaters Thursday, the 52-year-old said of that fateful day in 2007:

“I got into this viscous cycle of, ‘I’m depressed so I need more pills’ and then your tolerance gets so high you end up overdosing. I woke up in the hospital and I didn’t how what the f— happened. It seemed like I fell asleep, and I woke up with tubes in me and s—. I wanted to get up. I couldn’t move. After the overdose, I came home going, ‘Yo, bro, I need something’.”

He described feeling like he might “die if I don’t do something” about his addiction.

It probably comes as no surprise that his beloved daughter, Hailie Jade, helped pull him out of it. The Mockingbird musician said:

“I had this video that they brought me because I missed Hailie’s first guitar recital. The amount of guilt that I felt, I cried when I saw it because I was like, ‘Oh my God, I missed that’.”

Awww… Poor Em! And poor Hailie!

He said in that moment, he asked himself:

“Do you want to miss everything? If you can’t do it for yourself… then at least do it for them.”

We’re so glad he was able to get sober… and be here for the birth of his first grandchild, who Hailie named in his honor.

We’re sending so much love Eminem’s way. Will U be watching, STANS? Let us know (below).

[Image via Hailie Jade/Instagram/Joel Ginsburg/WENN.com]