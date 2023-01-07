Chris Evans Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Alba Baptiste In Hilarious SCARE Video!

Well, this is a fun way to confirm your relationship!

Though they kept it quiet for months, some clever and dedicated fans eventually figured out that Chris Evans was dating Warrior Nun star Alba Baptista. Once rumors spread enough among fans, we got confirmation from inside sources that not only were they together, they’d been dating “for over a year” and it was “serious”! A source told People:

“They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”

Their rather large age gap aside (16 years, wow!), we’re happy for Chris, who hasn’t had the best luck keeping a relationship going through his busy work schedules.

Related: The Reason Jana Kramer Thinks Chris Evans Dumped Her Is HYSTERICAL!!!

The Avengers star (and current reigning “Sexiest Man Alive”) had never confirmed the news himself, however — until now. On Friday, he posted a video to his Instagram Stories captioned:

“A look back at 2022 “

Over the course of eight separate days, the couple take turns jumping out and scaring one another — and filming the results, of course.

But it’s not just the fact they’re in a video together — it’s that they’re together all the time, and for a whole year apparently. The videos are so intimate, they’re taken while in pajamas, while doing laundry, it couldn’t be more telling that the couple have settled into domestic life together. It’s such a solid confirmation! Oh, and also a lot of fun! See for yourself (below)!

chris evans and alba baptista scaring each other all 2022 ???????? pic.twitter.com/l252GW59kj — karolina (@arigcevans) January 6, 2023

What do YOU think of these two as a couple?

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Chris Evans/Instagram.]