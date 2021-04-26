Lizzo Gives An Update On Her ONGOING Chris Evans Flirtation -- & Fans Think Harry Styles Sent Her A Birthday Gift!

Here’s the sequel we didn’t know we needed!

As we previously reported, Lizzo — who has been tearing it up on TikTok lately — recently shared that she had taken her shot with Chris Evans, sliding into his Instagram DMs. The Knives Out star responded sweetly to the drunken direct message, and it seemed as though the saga might end there. No hearts broken, but nothing else broken either.

Luckily for all of us, that wasn’t the last we heard of the fun flirtation! The Cuz I Love You artist posted another TikTok teasingly captioned:

“Update on Jamal”

(There’s an ongoing meme referring to the actor as “Chris Jamal Evans.”)

In the video, she responded to the comment:

“LIZZO HOW ARE THINGS WITH CHRIS EVANS GOING KEEP US UPDATED BESTIE”

Laughing, the Grammy winner posted a split-second screenshot of the ongoing IG conversation and said:

“Let’s see what your pause game is like motherf**kers!”

Well, if you know the Internet, you know their pause game is pretty impeccable. In no time at all, fans had isolated the messages, which read:

“Well.. they say u miss 100% of the shots you never take (and even tho I unsent it like a dork) I’m glad u know I exist now “

To which the Marvel star replied:

“Of course I do! I’m a fan! Keep up the great work!! Xxx”

The rest is somewhat obscured by Lizzo’s head, but whatever she wrote made him laugh, and it seems like they may have arranged to do shots together (with Chris buying!).

Meanwhile, the singer has been celebrating her upcoming birthday in Vegas with some more joyful social media posts — including a champagne-bathed twerk-a-thon for the ages!!!

Previously, she rang in her birthday week with a luxurious amount of Gucci products. She wrote:

“My birthday is in 5 days and I’m already getting spoiled…. ! Thank you.. you know who you are “

Comments on the Instagram post are divided on the identity of the gift’s mysterious sender:

“Harry Styles sending along some Gucci?” “Blink twice if it’s Chris Evans!” “HARRY BOUGHT U ALL THAT GUCCI I KNOWWWWW” “Chris has good taste” “Was it Harry or Chris evans”

Could it have been her recent love interest Chris? Or was it previous flirtation, friend and noted Gucci muse Harry Styles? Whether it’s one of them or neither of them, Lizzo is clearly living the dream. We hope she has an amazing birthday and enjoys the attention of many more Hollywood heartthrobs along the way.

