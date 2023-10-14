Chris Evans Confirms He & Alba Baptista Got Married!

Chris Evans happily confirmed he’s off the market for good now!

In case you haven’t heard, reports came out that the 42-year-old actor got married to 26-year-old actress Alba Baptista during an intimate ceremony in Boston last month. And they didn’t just keep the wedding festivities to only one weekend. Nope! Page Six later reported that the couple were heading to Portugal to tie the knot again, this time in front of her family who couldn’t make it to their first wedding. Neither Chris nor Alba addressed anything at the time, but he finally confirmed the reports were true during a panel at New York City Comic Con on Saturday!

When asked about what he’s “chosen to focus on this year” after having such a busy working schedule in the past, the Marvel star told the audience while sporting a gold band on that finger:

“Last year was busy. It was just job, job, job – three films in a row. It was just a little exhausting. This year has been a little less work. A little more personal stuff – I got married.”

The crowd immediately burst into cheers. After thanking the audience for their reaction, Chris gushed about the two wedding ceremonies they had:

“It was really, really great. We kinda had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal. My wife’s Portuguese. Yeah, go Portugal! They were wonderful and beautiful. It’s a lot planning a wedding. For those you who are married, it takes a lot out of you. But now that we’re through that, we’ve just kinda been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favorite season. It’s, like, the best time of year right now. Now we’re just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting.”

Congrats again to the happy couple! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

